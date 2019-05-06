Zendaya Literally Loses Her Slipper Dressed As Cinderella At The Met Gala: See On-Theme Malfunction

Zendaya looked drop-dead-gorgeous at the 2019 Met Gala in NYC on May 6 when she dressed up as Cinderella!

Zendaya, 22, just won the entire night. The gorgeous actress arrived on the pink carpet of the 2019 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, May 6, dressed as Cinderella and she even lost her slipper! This year’s theme, ‘Camp: Notes On Fashion,’ means exaggerated and over-the-top, and that’s exactly what Zendaya did when she dressed up as the Disney princess. Zendaya dyed her hair blonde and threw it up into a side-parted, updo bun with a pretty gray headband. Meanwhile, the dress looked exactly like the gown Cinderella wears, only Zendaya’s was gray. The frock featured circular poofy sleeves and a skin-tight corset peplum bodice. The rest of the dress flowed out into a poofy ballgown as the pleats in the skirt completely lit up blue.

Zendaya accessorized her princess look with a black sequin sheer choker necklace and a tiny little pumpkin carriage purse that was completely encrusted in crystals. She added gorgeous gray eyeshadow, and tiny diamond drop earrings to complete her look and the final product made her look unrecognizable.

Leave it to Zendaya to completely pull this look out. She is always taking risks when it comes to fashion, especially when it comes to red carpets. The fact that she followed the theme of this year’s gala makes us love her even more than we already do.

Just when we thought nothing could top Zendaya’s gorgeous Joan of Arc look from the 2018 Met Gala, she donned this look. At last year’s gala, Zendaya rocked a custom silver chainmail Versace dress featuring body armor shoulders and a form-fitting skirt. Plus, the year before that, she looked flawless in an off-the-shoulder Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda patterned poofy dress with a massive skirt and a super long train.