‘Dune 2’: The Cast, Release Date & Everything Else We Know About The Sequel

Dune 2 is going to be even bigger and more epic than the first film. Denis Villeneuve returns to direct Dune: Part Two, which will undoubtedly be one of the biggest movies of 2023. The film will continue to explore Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel Dune.

Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and Denis were on hand at CinemaCon in Las Vegas to reveal the first trailer and brand-new details about Dune: Part Two. HollywoodLife has rounded up all the details we know so far, including the release date, trailer news, the star-studded cast, and more.

Dune 2 Release Date

Dune: Part Two will be released on November 3, 2023. The film was originally supposed to be released on October 20, then November 17, before settling on the November 3 date.

The movie is a direct sequel to the 2021 film, which was released on October 21, 2021. Dune had a simultaneous theatrical and HBO Max release due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dune: Part Two will be released exclusively in theaters.

Dune 2 Cast

Timothée Chalamet will return as Paul Atreides in Dune: Part Two. He’ll be joined by other returning cast members, including Zendaya as Chani, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica Atreides, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban Harkonnen, Charlotte Rampling as Reverend Mother Mohaim, and Stephen McKinley Henderson as Thurfir Hawat.

Dune 2 has assembled an incredible ensemble cast. The sequel will feature several new additions: Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan Corrino, Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot, Christopher Walken as the Emperor, and Souheila Yacoub as Shishakli. The film also cast Tim Blake Nelson in a mystery role, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Fans have been curious about how Austin’s voice will sound as Feyd given how his voice transformed to play Elvis Presley in the Elvis biopic. Dave revealed that Austin’s performance is “terrifying” in the film. “I don’t know who this guy was, but it’s not Austin Butler. It’s not Elvis. His voice is different, his look is different. Everything about his demeanor is terrifying,” Dave told USA Today.

Is There A Dune 2 Trailer?

A Dune 2 trailer has not been released wide just yet. However, the first trailer debuted at CinemaCon on April 25. “Part One is more of a contemplative movie. Part Two is an action-packed, epic, war movie. It is much more dense. We went to all-new locations,” directed Denis Villeneuve said before the trailer was shown, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “I didn’t want a feeling of repetition. It’s all new sets. Everything is new.”

Timothée Chalamet added, “In the first movie, Paul is a student. We really see Paul Atreides become a leader … become a redeemer of the Fremen people in a sense.”

The footage featured Paul’s first ride on a Sandworm and the first look at Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha. Austin undergoes quite the transformation for this role, appearing as a bald albino. Denis said that Feyd is an “Olympic sword master crossed with a psychotic serial killer.”

What Will Dune 2 Be About?

Dune 2 will dive into the second half of Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel Dune. The official synopsis for the film reads: “This follow-up film will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.”

Will There Be A Dune 3?

Dune 3 is a big possibility. While Dune: Part Two is exploring the second half of Frank Herbert’s Dune, there is an official sequel titled Dune Messiah. Denis Villeneuve has openly discussed a third Dune movie.

“Now I could envision a third movie and to make the adaptation of Dune Messiah that will complete Paul Atreides’s story that I think would make sense,” he told Collider in 2022. “But each movie, those movies are monsters, and I can only do one at a time. If I survive Dune: Part Two, then I might do the Messiah. When I start to think about that, I get tired. It’s too much. I need to focus on one project at a time, to be honest. But Part Three will be…I’m making sure that Part Three will be doable.