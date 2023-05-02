Austin Butler Looks Unrecognizable Completely Bald As Feyd-Rautha In ‘Dune 2’ Preview

He’s Elvis no more! Austin Butler’s latest role is wildly different from the King of Rock & Roll. In a Dune 2 teaser video released on May 2, Austin Butler is unrecognizable as Feyd-Rautha Harkonenn, one of the new players of Dune: Part Two. In the brief footage, Austin has undergone quite a transformation. He’s bald and has no eyebrows.

Warner Bros. has been keeping Austin’s Dune: Part Two look under wraps. Previously, only a photo of Austin’s Feyd-Rautha from behind had been released.

Austin is one of many new stars joining the cast of the second Dune film. Austin, Florence Pugh, and Christopher Walken are among the new cast members joining Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, and Rebecca Ferguson in the highly-anticipated follow-up.

Dave admitted that Austin’s performance is “terrifying” in Dune: Part Two. “I don’t know who this guy was, but it’s not Austin Butler. It’s not Elvis. His voice is different, his look is different. Everything about his demeanor is terrifying,” Dave told USA Today. Director Denis Villeneuve also noted in his interview with Vanity Fair that Austin’s performance is a “cross between a psychotic, sociopath serial killer and Mick Jagger.”

Austin didn’t actually shave his head for the role, but the makeup work here is truly stellar. The Oscar nominee spoke about joining the cast of Dune: Part Two after wrapping up filming. “It was this cinematic masterpiece, so the idea of getting to be a part of that world is just incredibly exciting and Denis is one of my favorite filmmakers and just an amazing human being. He’s so kind and I’m a fan of every one of those actors in the film, so I felt really honored,” he told Variety.

The teaser video was released to hype up the release of the first Dune: Part Two trailer on May 3. The trailer was initially seen at CinemaCon, but it wasn’t revealed to the public initially. The film is set to hit theaters on November 3, 2023.