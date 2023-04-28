Zendaya Cozies Up To Tom Holland During Date Night At Usher Concert: Video

Zendaya and Tom Holland took their red-hot romance on the road as they were spotted at Usher’s concert in Las Vegas on Thursday night. The picture-perfect couple danced and sang along to the Grammy winner’s “Usher My Way” residency show, as seen on Zendaya’s Instagram Stories. “When I tell you we barely had a voice by the end of this,” she captioned a video of her singing alongside Tom and a few friends. “Childhood dreams come true, going to an @usher concert.”

In fan clips from the show, Zendaya and Tom were seen cozying up to each other in the audience. The Emmy winner presented herself as a fashion icon, per usual, as she slipped into a stunning gold gown and added a pair of gold-rimmed glasses to the mix. Tom kept it cool and casual in a bright green hoodie and vintage denim. Usher even acknowledged the power couple in his audience at one point in the show, as seen in the viral videos.

The outing comes only a week after Zendaya had jumped on a Coachella stage for a surprise performance, her first in seven years! The star, 26, joined Labrinth to belt out their collaborations “I’m Tired” and “All Of Us”, which were both featured in her HBO series Euphoria, as seen below.

Did it all for love @Labrinth @Zendaya Tune in tomorrow for more Weekend 2 on the @YouTube livestream at https://t.co/w4QG9AcB3R pic.twitter.com/Sp8MumCa25 — Coachella (@coachella) April 23, 2023

The electrifying mini-set kicked off when the young star sauntered on stage for “I’m Tired,” as seen in fan clips that were shared as soon as she grabbed the mic. Rocking a pink corset minidress and knee-high leather boots, Zendaya then ramped up the energy for a rousing rendition of “All of Us,” which appeared on the first season of Euphoria and won Labrinth a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics.

It was obvious Zendaya picked up exactly where she left off when she last performed during the release of her self-titled debut in 2013. After she worked on the Euphoria soundtrack and received an outpouring of support from it, the former Disney actress went on to say in a March 2022 tweet, “I stepped away from music quite a while ago, for a number of reasons, but I still really love it, so the kindness and support I’ve received the past few days just for a little tiny toe dip back into some music means the absolute world to me..thanks.”

The Usher concert was also a rare one for the couple, as Zendaya and Tom have mostly kept their romance to themselves ever since rumors of a relationship simmered when they first co-starred in the Spider-Man franchise together back in 2017. The couple avoided adding fuel to the fire for years. That is, until they were photographed kissing in Los Angeles in July 2021, causing fans to freak out over the undeniable proof! It was quite a delightful surprise to the stans who have been shipping the pair since it was first announced they would be acting together!