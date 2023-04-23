Usher Serenades Kim Kardashian At His Las Vegas Residency Show: Watch

Kim Kardashian, 42, had a fun weekend at Usher‘s residency show at the Park MGM Hotel in Las Vegas, NV. The reality star took to her Instagram story to share several video clips of her enjoying the concert along with some friends, including her hairdresser Chris Appleton. She wore a figure-flattering long black leather dress with spaghetti straps and rhinestones and accessorized with a matching choker necklace.

At one point in the show, Usher, who showed off dance moves and impressive vocals during his set, walked over to Kim and serenaded her and her pals in the front row. He also gave her a shoutout by saying. “What up, Kim?” and the beauty looked as excited as could be. She cheered for the talented singer as he rocked the stage in a black and white jacket and pants.

Kim also had a chance to pose and take a backstage photo with Teyana Taylor, who wore a long black jacket and sunglasses. She gave a kissing face to the camera and captioned the epic moment with a black heart emoji. It definitely seemed like an entertaining evening for all who attended.

Before Kim wowed at the Usher show, she got attention for flaunting her fit body in some videos promoting her SKIMS Swim line. She wore a strapless pink bikini, in one clip, and a light blue one in the other. She also rocked light blue pants to cover the bottom portion of the second swimsuit and talked about how beneficial they can be if someone wants to go out somewhere with their swimsuit still on.

When Kim’s not promoting her swim line, she’s promoting her SKKN line. The beauty recently sat down for a makeup session, in a video that was shared by her SKKN skincare company. It featured her longtime makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic glamming her up. “The secret to @kimkardashian’s dewy glam? Start with a luminous base using the technique she taught @mariodedivanovic: combine Face Cream and Oil Drops,” the caption for the post read.