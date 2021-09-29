Exclusive Interview

How To Achieve Gorgeous Full Glam In 4 Easy Steps: Tips From Kim Kardashian’s Makeup Artist

kim kardashian
Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
Kim Kardashian West The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, Arrivals, New York, USA - 07 May 2018
Kimberly Kardashian 'Paris' launch, debut album by Paris Hilton Party at Privilege, California, America - 18 Aug 2006
Kim Kardashian West Lorraine Schwartz Diamond Monkey Collection launch, Monkey Bar, New York, America - 20 Jun 2007
Kim Kardashian West Teen Choice Awards Arrivals, Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, Los Angeles, America - 03 Aug 2008 View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Fall is officially here & to get you ready for the new season, Kim Kardashian’s makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, EXCLUSIVELY shared a simple 4-step routine to get the perfect glam.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Now that fall is upon us, it’s time to switch up your makeup routine and luckily, Kim Kardashian’s longtime makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, how you can get you back into the swing of things. People are starting to head back into the office and if you’re looking for an easy way to look your best that doesn’t take a lot of time or effort, then you’re in luck.

For an easy-to-try makeup look that will have you looking your best with minimal effort, follow Mario’s exact steps below.

1. “I love multi-purpose products that help cut back on application time but make a big difference. My SoftSculpt Bronzer looks beautiful swept over the high points of the face to add warmth and definition.”

Related Gallery

Kim Kardashian's Sexiest New Single Looks After Kanye West Split

New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardahian sizzles in head to toe snakeskin as reality star is spotted on surprise trip to NYC. Kim was spotted leaving her hotel and heading to Milo's for lunch with her assistant Tracy and her security guard. The 40 year old cut a stylish figure in a snakeskin print outfit by Cavalli Archive and jewelry from Chrome Hearts. *Shot on July 15, 2021* Pictured: Kim Kardahian BACKGRID USA 17 JULY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian puts on an eye popping display in a strapless top and leather pants while out to dinner. Kim was seen turning heads as she arrived at Carbone with actress La La Anthony, CMO of KKW Brands Tracy Romulus and Simon Huck. After dinner the group hit up Zero Bond on Thursday night. Shot on 07/15/21. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 16 JULY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Rome, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian slips into a floral silk dress by Galliano as she heads to dinner in Rome on Monday night. The reality star was joined by her glam squad as she enjoyed another night out in Rome. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 29 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

2. “I also use it on the eyelids as a soft shadow.

3. “Try my Soft Pop Blush Stick to instantly brighten both cheeks and lips with a pop of color.

4. “Finish your look with a super black mascara that lengthens and thickens to make the eyes look more defined and awake.”

With any new season comes new makeup trends and Mario revealed that some current trends that will pass over from summer to now include “fresh glowing skin and the return of glossy lips. Cream blush is also having a big moment – I’ve always been a fan of healthy, flushed cheeks.”

As for brand new trends we can expect to see this fall, Mario shared, “I expect fresh, lightly tinted skin to transition into the fall months. Look for full, natural-looking brows paired with soft, matte lips. I think we’ll be seeing a lot of mauve tones across all categories, especially more dusty shades, and I’m personally drawn to taupe this season. I have a feeling late fall will be the resurgence of glam makeup. At this point, everyone’s looking forward to getting dressed up and glammed.” We could not agree more, Mario!