How To Remove Makeup Without Wipes: 8 Alternative Methods

If you’re looking for alternatives to removing makeup without wipes, look no further because we have helpful tips & tricks to help you out!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

One of the worst feelings in the world is coming home only to realize you’re all out of makeup wipes. Wipes are super convenient as you can simply swipe it over your face and be done, instead of having to do a whole skincare routine. Luckily, if you’re out of wipes, you don’t have to stress because we rounded up alternatives to removing your makeup that will get your face fresh and clean in no time.

Why You Might Not Want To Use Wipes

There are some drawbacks of using makeup wipes which include but are not limited to – skin irritation, not being fully hygienic, and are wasteful. Constantly rubbing your skin and eyes with a wipe can take a toll on your skin. Not only is it pulling at your skin, but it can also irritate it when you rub too much or too hard. Another reason why you may not want to use wipes is that they just remove the surface-level makeup leaves behind. So, when you wipe your makeup off for the day, your face may look clean, but it’s not fully clean as the makeup has seeped into your skin over time.

How to Remove Makeup Without Makeup Remover

Luckily, there are so many different ways to remove makeup without wipes, and below, we rounded up all different techniques and tricks to help you out.

Cleansing Micellar Water

Micellar water is a holy grail product as it can act as both a face wash and a makeup remover. The lightweight formula is super easy to use and all you have to do is pour some on a cotton pad or ball and gently swipe it over your skin to remove makeup. One of our favorite products is the Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water. The product has over 28,000 positive reviews on Amazon and works great on all skin types. It’s gentle on skin but also gives your face a deep clean without drying you out. One customer gushed, “This is awesome stuff, seriously I hate washing my face in the winter because my faucet takes 10 minutes for the water to turn warm (we have old pipes in our building) so washing it with cold water sucks in winter. Yeah this stuff saves me from doing that plus it really does take your makeup off. I don’t wear tons of makeup maybe that’s why it works well. Also washing my face with hard water of Los Angles is not good for the skin either.”

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is one of the most versatile products out there. Not only can it be used as a face and body moisturizer, but it can also act as a makeup remover. All you have to do is warm some up in your fingertips and wipe it all over your face. It will melt the makeup off and then you can either wet your hands to wipe it off or take a towel to wipe it off. The Viva Naturals Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil is a perfect option and it has almost 50,000 positive reviews on Instagram. One user gushed, “This product is amazing! You can feel how pure and organic it is once you open the jar. It smells heavenly, very moisturizing and feels great on skin! I use it as well on my babies after bath and I use it on my face as a nighttime moisturizer. I love the fact that it’s so natural/organic and from the Philippines…almost like you just scraped the coconut meat from the coconuts! It tastes great too and I’m not worried if my babies lick it off their lips when I apply it on their faces. I’ve tried other brands before but this one is exactly what I’ve been looking for! Will buy again.”

Aloe Vera

Believe it or not, aloe vera can be very useful in removing makeup, not just healing burns. The HoneySkin Organic Aloe Vera Gel is perfect because it’s infused with manuka honey which is both soothing and hydrating. Rub it over your face to melt your makeup, then rinse it all off. With over 7,000 positive reviews on Amazon, people swear by this aloe vera. One user even wrote, “A-Mazing Aloe Vera gel! The clear gel goes on easily and dries fast, with no residue noticeable. I have very sensitive, pale skin, and typically anything I put on my face will almost burn, leaving red, dry skin. Not this gel, it heals the blemishes and hydrates my skin without any sticky/heavy feeling afterward. Truly an awesome product, highly recommend and will continue to order!”

Olive Oil

Who knew this household product could be so useful? While it may seem gross to apply it to your face, it’s actually super safe and hydrating for your skin. The thick oil helps to melt your makeup and remove dirt and grime without drying out your skin. Slather it all over your face until your makeup is gone and then simply rinse and wipe it off.

Soap & Water

There’s nothing better than good old soap and water. While we wouldn’t recommend using hand soap, a simple bar of ivory soap will do the trick. Aim for something that is fragrance-free so it doesn’t irritate your skin and then simply rub the bar in your hands till it slathers, scrub your face, and remove with water.

Gel Cleanser

If you’re looking for a refreshing cleanser that removes all impurities without drying out your skin, look no further than the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Lightweight Hydrating Facial Cleansing Gel. It’s hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic so it’s safe for sensitive skin, plus, it’s formulated with hyaluronic acid to provide maximum hydration. To use it, simply wet your face, put some cleanser in your hands, add water, and lather it together before rubbing it on your face. Over 14,000 people swear by this cleanser and one person even raved, “I love this stuff…. why? It ACTUALLY hydrates, go figure! Don’t you just love when products do what they say. At night when I’m super lazy and don’t wanna go thru my whole face routine which ends with a mirror of water splashes, ugh. I pump this magic gel in my hand, rub my face- brush my teeth, iron, watch Roseanne. Then when I remember- grab a wash cloth, wet it and wipe it off. Badda bing batta boom, hello pretty girl!”

Oil Cleansing

Some people are afraid of oil cleansing as they think it will make their skin oilier. However, that couldn’t be further than the truth. While it does involve two steps, you get. the deepest, freshest clean once you are done. To do this, get yourself an oil cleanser and apply it with dry hands to a dry face and rub it around till all your makeup is melted off. Then, wet your hands and rub the oil around till you see it start to foam. Take a towel to dry off the skin. Once everything is removed, use a facial cleanser of your choice and lather it on your skin to give yourself a second clean, and voila – you have a clean and refreshed complexion! One of our favorite oil cleansers is without a doubt the DHC Deep Cleansing Oil. With over 9,000 positive reviews, this oil seriously works.

One satisfied customer said how much better this is than wipes, “So I’ve been using this product since few months now, I wanted to try it before I leave a review. I use it to take my make up off and wow it is so much better than wipes. You only need a small amount size of a 5p and it goes along way. I use a waterproof mascara and it worked wounders on that to take it off. It starts off with being greasy and you rub it’s all over your face in slow motion and when you go to wash it with a desired face wash it literally comes off like the grease is non existent. It leaves my skin really fresh and soft I wipe my face after with a cotton pad and micellar cleaning water you can’t see any dirt or makeup because the DHC does all the cleaning. Definitely recommended! I have Asian skin and it’s very dry so it’s good for this type of skin”

Cream Cleanser

A cream cleanser is a great way to remove makeup, plus, it’s super hydrating. Chances are you’ve heard of cold cream from either your mother or grandmother and it’s a tried and true way to remove makeup. Apply cold cream to a dry face with dry hands and slather it all on. Rub it around till your makeup starts to melt and then let it sit for a few minutes. When you’re ready, simply rinse it off and towel dry. One of our all-time favorites is the Pond’s Cold Cream Cleanser which has over 4,600 positive reviews on Amazon. A very happy customer wrote about the product, “I have been using this cold cream a little less than a year, but watched my grandma use it my whole life. It really is a great product and works as it says it does (and as my grandma said it did). It has a light, clean fragrance, it’s a great makeup remover and daily wash, it washes off easily, and leaves my skin feeling fresh. I also have sensitive skin, and it does not irritate or break me out. I highly recommend this!”