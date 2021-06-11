How To Get Makeup Out Of Clothes: 4 Smart Solutions

There is no worse feeling than getting makeup on your clothes because it may seem daunting to remove the stains. However, we rounded up a few solutions that will help you remove the stains in no time!

How To Get Makeup Out Of Clothes

When it comes to removing stains from clothes, there are tons of tips and tricks out there. However, not all of these remedies work. While using makeup wipes or salt may be helpful if you catch the stain in time, most times these household remedies aren’t efficient enough. Luckily, Tide & Downy Principal Scientist, Mary Johnson, shared with HollywoodLife, some extremely helpful solutions that will ensure you can get any makeup stain out of your clothes without having to stress yourself out. From using specific water temperatures to using dish soap, there are so many fun and easy hacks that Mary provided which will ensure removing stains is an absolute breeze. See below for all of the tips on how to remove makeup stains from clothes.

Lipstick

To remove lipstick from clothes, first, you need to know what type of stain lipstick can leave behind. Mary explained, “Lipstick is similar to a solid grease that acts as a glue to bind lots of colored pigments together. These pigments are especially attracted to synthetic fibers.” So, to remove lipstick, Mary suggests following the four steps below:

1. “Brush off any excess from the garment before placing a clean, dry cloth on top of the lipstick stain.

2. Dab the back of the stain with dish or hand soap on a damp cloth. Be careful not to transfer lipstick back onto the garment.

3. For heavy lipstick stains, first place the garment in the freezer for 20 minutes. Then gently scrape off any excess frozen stain then continue as above.

4. Rinse in warm water to dilute the stain.”

Foundation

Foundation is one of the most common stains makeup leaves behind. Whether you’re using a makeup sponge or a brush, the liquid or powder foundation can easily splatter onto clothes, leaving a mess behind. Luckily, Mary has a solution. “Though there are different kinds of foundation, most are formulated with a base that binds lots of colored pigments. Silicone and oil-based foundations are the most difficult to remove, and like lipstick, are especially attracted to synthetic fibers like polyester,” she explained. To remove the foundation, follow the steps below.

1. “Brush the excess stain off the surface of the fabric.

2. Rinse in warm water to dilute the stain.

3. Pretreat using Tide Ultra Stain Release which has special surfactants to break up the stain. Pour enough detergent on the garment to cover the stain and let sit for 20 minutes. Use a soft-bristled toothbrush to help spread the detergent into the fibers of the garment or rub the fabric together gently.

4. Without rinsing off the detergent, place the garment into the washer with other items. Leaving the detergent on the stain will give your wash that extra boost of cleaning power. Wash in warm water with 1 dose of the appropriate amount of Tide Ultra Stain Release for the wash load size.

5. If the stain remains, repeat steps before drying.”

Self-Tanner

We’ve all been there. Self-tanner is the most frustrating stain to remove and also the most common. Once you get a tan, you’re supposed to wait a few minutes before putting your clothes back on and when you do, it’s important to wear loose-fitting clothing so the fabric doesn’t stick to you. The worst part is, you can’t shower till that night or the next day, so when you wake up, your pillows and sheets are covered in self-tanner. Thankfully, Mary explained what exact self-tanners are made of and how you can remove the stain in a jiffy. “Self-tanners typically contain greasy, oily components, plus, they combine with our greasy natural body soils. DHA, (dihydroxyacetone), the primary ingredient in most self-tanners that reacts with skin cells to produce color, is very soluble in water. So the key for the removal of self-tanner is to remove the oily components of the product, the greasy oils from our body, and the colorant should also be removed with the right detergent and wash process. Brush off any excess from the garment before rinsing under warm, running water. The higher the water pressure, the easier it will be to remove,” she revealed.

“To break up and remove self-tanner stains, I recommend using a high-quality detergent that contains special surfactants to break up the stain, primarily those grease components. To remove the stains from clothing and bedding use the following steps:

1. Brush the excess stain off the surface of the fabric (in the case where you may have dropped some self-tanner directly on the fabric surface).

2. Rinse in warm water to dilute the stain.

3. Pretreat using Tide Hygienic Clean Heavy Duty 10X liquid which has special surfactants to break up the stain. It also provides a deep clean to ensure you are removing any visible dirt along with the invisible dirt that comes from our bodies. Pour Tide on to cover stain and let sit for 20 minutes. Use a soft-bristled toothbrush to help spread the detergent into the fibers of the garment or rub the fabric together gently.

4. Without rinsing off the detergent, place the garment into the washer with other items. Leaving the detergent on the stain will give your wash that extra boost of cleaning power. Wash in warm water with 1 dose of the appropriate

amount Tide Hygienic Clean Heavy Duty 10X for the wash load size.

5. If stain remains, repeat steps before drying.”

Glitter Sprays/Gels

There is nothing worse than removing glitter. Whether it’s on your face, nails, or on your clothes, it seems as though no matter how hard you try to remove it, little flecks of glitter always linger for longer than you want. Mary explained that because glitter sprays and gels usually contain oil-based ingredients and color dyes, it is best to use a super-strong detergent. You can follow her steps below.

1. “Thoroughly shake or brush off all loose glitter from the garment.

2. Flip the garment inside out and run lukewarm water over the reverse side of the stain. Use tweezers to carefully remove any glitter that’s still sticking to the fabric. This is important as glitter can have sharp edges which could damage the fibers in the fabrics.

3. Pour a high-quality liquid detergent like Tide Ultra Stain Release directly onto the stain.

4. Gently rub the fabric together to help work the detergent into the garment’s fibers in a circular motion.

5. Let sit for 20 minutes.

6. Turn all clothes inside out to protect them from damage and place all delicate items like washable silk, cashmere, or wool in a mesh bag. Hand wash items if instructed by the care label.

7. Wash in the warmest water setting allowed by the care label with one dose of the appropriate amount of Tide Ultra Stain Release based on the wash load size.

8. Reshape as needed and lay the garment flat to air dry.

9. If the stain remains, repeat the steps above.”