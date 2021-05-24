What Does Toner Do? Benefits, Tips and How to Use it

If you’ve ever been curious about what toner can do for your skin, you’re in luck, because we have everything you need to know from how to use it to when & why!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to skincare, there are tons of different products on the market and it may feel overwhelming having to choose which ones you should use. One product that has been around for ages is toner and if you haven’t already been using it but want to give it a try, then you’ve come to the right place. We have everything you need to know about toner from the benefits to tips, to directions on how to use it, and you can find out everything below. Even better, HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY to Candice Miele, Celebrity Esthetician for IMAGE Skincare, who shared her professional tips on toners.

What is Face Toner?

Facial toner is a product used as a basic step in many people’s skincare routine. Toners are used to brighten the skin tone and complexion, boost hydration, and help clear your pores of dirt, grime, and build-up. Toners today, have come a long way but many people still look at toners as a strong product, considering, “they were mainly used for removing excess oil and dirt from the skin and contained high levels of alcohol,” Miele shared. However, today, toners are safe to use on the skin and have tons of benefits.

Who can use a Face Toner?

Anyone can use a face toner depending on the ingredients and your skin type. There are tons of toners on the market with different ingredients so you are sure to find one that suits you. Whether you have dry, oily, or combination skin, there are all different types on the market to choose from. However, it is important to find the right one for your specific skin tone and type, so you are reaping the benefits and not suffering.

What Are the Benefits of Face Toner?

There are multiple benefits to using a toner. Toners minimize the appearance of pores, remove dirt, oils, and makeup, help protect your skin from environmental elements, temporarily tightens skin, helps to retain moisture, improves the efficacy of other products including serums, and moisturizes, plus, it’s super refreshing. Think of a toner as giving your complexion a clean slate to apply all of your products. When you have a fresh, clean slate, your pores are clear and open, making them ready to absorb ingredients from your products.

How to Apply Face Toner

Now that you know what toner is, Miele explained that the best way to apply face toner is to put a small amount on a cotton round and dab the entire face. She also shared, “You can also find toners in spray bottles, which are known as mists. My personal favorite is the IMAGE Skincare Hydrating VITAL C Mist because it shields against environmental stressors and leaves your skin dewy, hydrated, and refreshed.”

How Often to Use Face Toner

Ultimately, how often you should use a toner in your skin care routine is up to you and your skin type. However, Miele recommends, “Toners can be used once or twice a day, I always recommend gauging how your skin is feeling especially if the toner has actives in it. If you’re using one to remove dirt and oil, you don’t want to dry your skin out so it’s important to know if it starts feeling too dry and flaky, pull back to once a day. As far as hydrating and brightening toners go, those can be used multiple times a day, whenever your skin is feeling parched, or just needs a little refresh!”

How to Choose a Toner

Now that you know the ins and outs of toners, it’s time to start thinking about which one is right for you. Luckily, Miele shared her tips on the best way to choose a toner for your skin type, explaining that the first step is to always check the ingredients. “If you’re looking for a toner for oily or acne-prone skin, look for one with salicylic acid in it. While it’s not a traditional toner, I love the IMAGE Skincare Clear Cell Salicylic Tonic. When used after cleansing it sweeps away dead skin cells while refreshing skin and purifying clogged pores.”

For dry skin:

Miele explained that “dry skin does really well with toners that contain ingredients such as aloe, rose, and/or hyaluronic acid which is superb for hydration!”

For sun damage or other signs of aging:

“Aging and sun-damaged skin would do great with a toner containing Vitamin C. This ingredient is so amazing for lightening, brightening, and tightening,” Miele revealed.

If you’re looking for toner recommendations, have no fear, because we have got you covered on some of our favorites. The THAYERS Alcohol-Free Coconut Water Witch Hazel Facial Toner is a fan favorite that’s praised by over 11,900 people on Amazon. The toner is alcohol-free, super gentle on the skin, and has soothing ingredients of coconut oil and aloe vera. This is perfect for someone with dry skin and one customer gushed, “One week after starting a new skin care regime with this stuff being used twice a day and my skin has been transformed! Pores are tighter and clearer, and the toner does a great job of cleansing without drying out. LOVE!” Another beloved toner is the Neutrogena Oil and Alcohol-Free Facial Toner which over 14,000 people swear by. It is oil-free, hypoallergenic, and alcohol-free, which means it’s great for sensitive skin, plus, it’s gentle enough that it doesn’t leave your skin irritated. One customer even went so far as to call it, “magic in a bottle.” She continued, “This stuff is amazing! I wish I had started using it sooner. I added it to my new daily skincare routine and after just a few days, my face looks and feels so much better. I have redness on my cheeks and nose thanks to the starting of rosacea, and I’m usually very sensitive to anything applied to my face. This toner soothes my skin after cleansing, smells great, and makes my skin feel amazing. I moisturize with Neutrogena’s oil-free moisturizer after and it seems to be a winning combo with my picky skin. I wish I knew about this years ago!”

One ingredient that many people look for in a toner is rosewater because if it’s healing benefits and a great option is the Heritage Store Rosewater Facial Toner. Loved by over 4,000 people, this toner is completely vegan and is great for dry skin because it has super hydrating capabilities. One customer gushed, “LOVE this product. I use it every single night and one bottle has lasted me 3 months! It really does help keep your skin hydrated and calms redness. I have problem areas with red spots around my cheekbones and this has really helped to reduce this and even my skin tone. My skin is very sensitive to new products and fragrances and this does not irritate it at all. It’s a staple product in my skin care routine now. Also, delivery is very quick, has always come much sooner than expected!” If you’re looking for a toner that works well on oily and acne-prone skin, look no further than the Simplified Skin Glycolic Acid Toner 8% for Face. With over 1,300 positive reviews, this toner helps to exfoliate dead skin from the surface and removes excess dirt and build-up to provide you with a glowing, clear complexion. One satisfied customer raved, “Wonderful product! I have been using this for a couple of weeks now and it has really improved my skin. I have almost no acne anymore, my skin texture is smoother, and best of all my acne scarring and pigmentations are practically gone! Acne scarring was the main reason I decided to give this product a try and boy does it work! I will rebuy this as many times as I can and recommend it to anyone and everyone! Great price and SERIOUSLY does what it states it will on the label description. The scent might bother other people but for me, it’s a very mild scent. Very pleasant but as soon as you apply it to your face the scent evaporates. I have sensitive skin that is easily irritated and this product has not once bothered my skin. If anything it’s calmed it actually. Great product! Must buy!”

Now that you have read all about toners, hopefully, you will be able to find the right one for your skin type. The best part about toners is that it’s a simple step that can easily be added to your beauty routine and it packs a serious punch. Whether you use it consistently every week or want to use it on a need-be basis, you will not be disappointed with the results and you will definitely start to notice a brighter complexion in just a few weeks.