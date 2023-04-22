Kim Kardashian Rocks Strapless Pink Bikini From New SKIMS Swim Line: Watch

Kim Kardashian, 42, flaunted her fit body, in her latest Instagram videos. The reality star wore a strapless pink bikini and light blue bikini top and pants from her new SKIMS Swim line, in the eye-catching clips, which she posted on Friday. She also talked about the looks so her fans and shared her favorite things about them.

“Alright I’m going to try on some of our SKIMS Swim,” she said in the first video. “I really love this pink bandeau, it is so cute. I love the little bandeau.” In the second video, she gushed over the sequins on the light blue top. “This really cute top I love. I love the triangle top with the sequins, so cute,” she said.

She also talked about the light blue pants. “I love a good coverup so, I love these pants, ’cause they’re really cute just to cover up and wear over if you’re going to lunch by the beach or anything like that,” she explained. “I always love something that you can cover up with too.”

Before Kim shared her new SKIMS-related videos, she made headlines for appearing in a makeup-free video for her SKKN Skincare campaign. In the clip, she was about to get her makeup done byher longtime makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic. “The secret to @kimkardashian’s dewy glam? Start with a luminous base using the technique she taught @mariodedivanovic: combine Face Cream and Oil Drops,” the caption for the post read.

In the fun video, Mario explained what he was doing and introduced Kim to viewers. “Hey guys I have a special guest today,” he said before she added, “THE most special!” Kim wen on to note that she and Mario were celebrating the 15-year anniversary of knowing each other. “He sent me flowers,” the mom of four gushed, to which he added, “She sent me a cake.” Mario went on to work his impressive magic, which also included exfoliating the skin, on Kim’s face and left her with a “radiant glow.”