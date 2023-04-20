Kim Kardashian Glows In A Completely Makeup-Free Video For SKKN Skin Care Campaign

If anyone understands that good makeup starts with glowing skin it’s Kim Kardashian, 42! The brunette beauty’s skincare company, SKKN By Kim, took to their official Instagram on Apr. 20 to share a video of their founder promoting some of their products. While getting her makeup done by her longtime makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, The Kardashians star rocked a bare face and glowed from using her products.

“The secret to @kimkardashian’s dewy glam? Start with a luminous base using the technique she taught @mariodedivanovic: combine Face Cream and Oil Drops,” they captioned the clip. Kim sat on a beige chair and allowed Mario to do her makeup while explaining what SKKN products he used to achieve the look. “Hey guys I have a special guest today,” he quipped, to which the 42-year-old added, “THE most special!” Kimberly made sure to note that she and Mario celebrated their 15-year anniversary of knowing each other on Apr. 19. “He sent me flowers,” she gushed, to which he added, “She sent me a cake.”

Mario began the “SKKN prep” by using Kim’s toner to “exfoliate her skin” and prepare it for applying makeup. The beauty expert then took a tip from the mother-of-four by mixing the SKKN moisturizer with her face oil drops. “Kim actually taught me how to do this,” he explained. “This is what she does in the morning.” Applying these two products, Mario explained, is what gives Kim a “radiant glow” each day. Finally, this is when he began applying makeup to Kim’s eyelids, but he also made sure to add some eye cream to prep the rest of her face for foundation application.

After the video was shared with SKKN’s 5.7 million followers, many of them took to the comments to react to Kim’s makeup-free video. “She looks good without makeup,” one fan wrote, while another added, “Absolutely gorgeous Kim.” A third fan couldn’t help but note how much they loved seeing Mario and Kim back together for a glam collab. “Fav duo 4 life,” they penned, while a fourth quipped, “Our Favvv [sic].”

Kim’s latest bare face look comes one day after she took to Instagram to show off her all-pink bodysuit on Apr. 19. “Fun Fact- The Pink Power Rangers name is Kimberly,” she captioned the sexy carousel of photos. The strapless number featured hot pink hip-high high heeled boots and a mini turtleneck. Many of her followers and friends gushed over the ensemble in the comments, including Paris Hilton. “That’s hot,” the blonde beauty wrote, while another pal wrote, “Stunning is an understatement.” Kim’s body suit was SKIMS, her shapewear and clothing brand, and is listed as the “SHINE JERSEY MOCK NECK SLEEVELESS CATSUIT.”