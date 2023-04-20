Kim Kardashian Channels The ‘Pink Power Ranger’ In Jumpsuit & Matching Boots: Photo

Somewhere, Amy Jo Johnson is smiling because Kim Kardashian paid tribute to her character with the outfit she wore on Apr. 19. Kim, 42, posed inside her home in a pink bodysuit that went up to her neck (and covered her ample rear assets). Kim paired the look with knee-high pumps, booths that gave her legs an almost geometrical, rectangular shape. With a pair of shades and a small purse, she was ready to fight Rita Repulsa. “Fun Fact – The Pink Power Rangers’ name is Kimberly,” Kim captioned the shot. Cue the theme song!

Kim’s outfit comes at a time when Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers fans are celebrating the hit ’90s program with the upcoming Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once And Always reunion special. Oddly enough, Amy Jo Johnson, 52, didn’t reprise her role as Kimberly Hart in the reunion, and she had to put down some rumors that she declined due to money. At the start of the year, she tweeted, “For the record, I never said no. I just didn’t say yes to what was offered. But other fun stuff is in store! Looking forward to watching my friends kick ass.”

With speculation that Amy declined to turn pink because there wasn’t enough green, she spoke out against that in a now-deleted tweet. “Please stop saying I didn’t do reunion because of money. Simply not true. Maybe I just didn’t want to wear spandex in my 50s,” she posted on Mar. 26. She also said there might be reasons why she “couldn’t go to New Zealand for a month” for filming. “Or none of [your] beeswax.”

Amy Jo Johnson also shared that Jason David Frank, who played the original Green Ranger, also declined to participate in the reunion special. Jason, best known for playing Tommy throughout the Power Rangers franchise, passed away in November at 49. “JDF and I both chose not to for our own reasons.”

David Yost, who played Billy in the first Power Rangers season, will return alongside Walter Emanual Jones, aka Zack. Catherine Sutherland, who took over as the Pink Ranger after Amy left, will reprise her role, while Steve Cardenas, who became the Red Ranger after Austin St. John departed, will also be back. Johnny Yong Bosch and Karan Ashley will also return, with Richard Steven Horvitz and Barbara Goodson reprising their voiceover roles of Alpha 5 and Rita Repulsa, respectively.