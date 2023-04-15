Kim Kardashian Stuns In Nude Bikini From SKIMS As She ‘Prays It Doesn’t Rain’: Photo

Kim Kardashian, 42, was a sight to see in her latest Instagram photo. The reality star rocked a nude bikini from her SKIMS line as she confidently posed and took a selfie in the mirror of her large bathroom. She had her hair pulled back into a bun and had no shoes on.

“I just try on @skims swim and pray it doesn’t rain forever in LA,” Kim captioned the photo, which received a lot of responses from her fans. “You look amazing,” one fan wrote, while another called her “incredible.” A third commented on her tan and a fourth shared their love for the beauty. Kim’s latest photo comes after she got attention for wearing a stylish outfit at her seven-year-old son Saint‘s basketball game. It included a fitted black long-sleeved turtleneck and baggy blue jeans. She also had her long hair down and added white pointy heels and sunglasses.

Kim is set to show off another highly-anticipated outfit when she appears at the 2023 Met Gala next month. It’s been confirmed by Page Six that the mother-of-four is attending the event even though it was previously speculated that she wouldn’t be invited. The outlet also said one of her siblings has also been invited, but didn’t name which one.

Kim and some of her siblings have been memorable guests at previous Met Galas, so this one is sure to be no exception. Last year, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian attended the gala for the first time. Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner had all previously walked the carpet before that, but Kim has attended the event the most. She first made an appearance with her now ex-husband Kanye West in 2013, when she was pregnant with their first child, North West, 9.

Since then, she’s appeared in some of the gala’s most memorable outfits, including her “wet’ outfit by Thierry Mugler in 2019, and an all black face-covering look that went viral in 2021. Last year, she also wowed in the original dress Marilyn Monroe wore when she sang “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy in 1962.