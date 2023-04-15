Kim Kardashian Stuns In Nude Bikini From SKIMS As She ‘Prays It Doesn’t Rain’: Photo

Kim Kardashian took a selfie in her large bathroom and revealed she's preparing for the Los Angeles, CA weather to be sunny.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
April 15, 2023 3:39PM EDT
View gallery
Kim Kardashian enjoyed her summer vacation with baby Saint and North West as they all play in the sand together at Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico North was joined by her baby brother for his first tropical trip in the water together as a family. Kim was having fun on the ground with the baby as she and her daughter spent some quality time together all in their summer swimwear.Mandetory mention of "Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico"Ref: SPL1336080 180816 Picture by: Splash NewsSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles:310-821-2666New York:212-619-2666London:870-934-2666photodesk@splashnews.com
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian spotted in a bikini after filming KUWTK in Malibu. Shot on 08/26/2020 Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 27 AUGUST 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Miami Beach, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* Kim Kardashian does a bikini photo shoot on the beach in Florida, with her best friend Larsa Pippen. The group appeared startled when they noticed the paparazzi and they quickly covered up and left the beach with their photographer. Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Larsa Pippen BACKGRID USA 16 AUGUST 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: DAME / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: SplashNews

Kim Kardashian, 42, was a sight to see in her latest Instagram photo. The reality star rocked a nude bikini from her SKIMS line as she confidently posed and took a selfie in the mirror of her large bathroom. She had her hair pulled back into a bun and had no shoes on.

“I just try on @skims swim and pray it doesn’t rain forever in LA,” Kim captioned the photo, which received a lot of responses from her fans. “You look amazing,” one fan wrote, while another called her “incredible.” A third commented on her tan and a fourth shared their love for the beauty.

Kim’s latest photo comes after she got attention for wearing a stylish outfit at her seven-year-old son Saint‘s basketball game. It included a fitted black long-sleeved turtleneck and baggy blue jeans. She also had her long hair down and added white pointy heels and sunglasses.

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian during a previous outing. (SplashNews)

Kim is set to show off another highly-anticipated outfit when she appears at the 2023 Met Gala next month. It’s been confirmed by Page Six that the mother-of-four is attending the event even though it was previously speculated that she wouldn’t be invited. The outlet also said one of her siblings has also been invited, but didn’t name which one.

Kim and some of her siblings have been memorable guests at previous Met Galas, so this one is sure to be no exception. Last year, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian attended the gala for the first time. Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner had all previously walked the carpet before that, but Kim has attended the event the most. She first made an appearance with her now ex-husband Kanye West in 2013, when she was pregnant with their first child, North West, 9.

Since then, she’s appeared in some of the gala’s most memorable outfits, including her “wet’ outfit by Thierry Mugler in 2019, and an all black face-covering look that went viral in 2021. Last year, she also wowed in the original dress Marilyn Monroe wore when she sang “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy in 1962.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad