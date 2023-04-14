Kim Kardashian Rocks Baggy Jeans At 7-Year-Old Son Saint’s Basketball Game: Photos

Kim Kardashian slayed stylish oversized jeans as she attended Saint's basketball game in Southern California on Friday.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
April 14, 2023 10:26PM EDT
Kim Kardashian
View gallery
Sherman Oaks, CA - Reality star and full time mother, Khloe Kardashian, slays in her double denim ensemble while out in Sherman Oaks getting a bit of shopping done at Sap and Honey. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian BACKGRID USA 22 JANUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: RAAK/JACK / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Khloe Kardashian smiles for the camera as she arrives in heels and double denim for a lunch outing in Calabasas. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian BACKGRID USA 6 FEBRUARY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Vasquez / BACKGRID

Even a pair of jeans is a fashion statement for basketball mama Kim Kardashian! The SKIMS maven, 42, showed up for her 7-year-old son Saint West‘s latest basketball game in Thousand Oaks, California on Friday, April 14, looking as chic as ever in denim. In pics you can see below, Kim rocked a fitted black mock turtleneck, a pair of super baggy Carhartt jeans with huge front pockets, and a chic pair of sunglasses for the game. She paired the look with gray, pointy toed boots underneath and of course, her makeup glam was perfection. The Kardashians beauty wore her famous long, dark tresses straight around her shoulders for the weekend outing. In another pic, she affectionately placed her arm around Saint while taking the happy kiddo to Islands for dinner after the game.

Kim Kardashian
Kim attends a basketball game for Saint on April 14, 2023.
(Vasquez / BACKGRID)

Kim is also frequently seen personally attending basketball games for her oldest child, daughter North West, 9. And so does her ex-husband Kanye West, from whom she finalized her divorce in November of 2022. The reality TV queen opened up about co-parenting with the controversial rapper in a December 2022 interview — and attempting to keep them shielded from his seemingly constant stream of volatility.

“If they don’t know the things that are being said or what’s happening in the world, why would I ever bring that energy to them?” she said during an interview with Angie Martinez on the IRL podcast. “That’s really heavy grown-up s*** that they’re not ready to deal with.”

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian arrives with Saint West for a basketball game in Thousand Oaks. (WCP / BACKGRID)

She also added that she protects her ex, in the “eyes of my kids, for my kids.” “One day my kids will thank me for sitting here and not bashing their dad when I could,” she told Angie. “They’ll thank me and I’ll privately answer anything that they want to know. It’s not my place anymore to jump in.”

That does not mean, however, that she won’t aggressively shut down outside speculation front of them. While leaving a similar basketball game in January with North and Saint, a photographer asked about Kanye’s alleged battery incident, in which he grabbed a woman’s phone and threw it, all on camera. Kim wasn’t having it.  “Do not talk to me about that in front of my kids,” she said sternly. The paparazzo issued an apology on the spot.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad