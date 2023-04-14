Kim Kardashian Rocks Baggy Jeans At 7-Year-Old Son Saint’s Basketball Game: Photos

Even a pair of jeans is a fashion statement for basketball mama Kim Kardashian! The SKIMS maven, 42, showed up for her 7-year-old son Saint West‘s latest basketball game in Thousand Oaks, California on Friday, April 14, looking as chic as ever in denim. In pics you can see below, Kim rocked a fitted black mock turtleneck, a pair of super baggy Carhartt jeans with huge front pockets, and a chic pair of sunglasses for the game. She paired the look with gray, pointy toed boots underneath and of course, her makeup glam was perfection. The Kardashians beauty wore her famous long, dark tresses straight around her shoulders for the weekend outing. In another pic, she affectionately placed her arm around Saint while taking the happy kiddo to Islands for dinner after the game.

Kim is also frequently seen personally attending basketball games for her oldest child, daughter North West, 9. And so does her ex-husband Kanye West, from whom she finalized her divorce in November of 2022. The reality TV queen opened up about co-parenting with the controversial rapper in a December 2022 interview — and attempting to keep them shielded from his seemingly constant stream of volatility.

“If they don’t know the things that are being said or what’s happening in the world, why would I ever bring that energy to them?” she said during an interview with Angie Martinez on the IRL podcast. “That’s really heavy grown-up s*** that they’re not ready to deal with.”

She also added that she protects her ex, in the “eyes of my kids, for my kids.” “One day my kids will thank me for sitting here and not bashing their dad when I could,” she told Angie. “They’ll thank me and I’ll privately answer anything that they want to know. It’s not my place anymore to jump in.”

That does not mean, however, that she won’t aggressively shut down outside speculation front of them. While leaving a similar basketball game in January with North and Saint, a photographer asked about Kanye’s alleged battery incident, in which he grabbed a woman’s phone and threw it, all on camera. Kim wasn’t having it. “Do not talk to me about that in front of my kids,” she said sternly. The paparazzo issued an apology on the spot.