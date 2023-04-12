Kim Kardashian Will Be Attending Met Gala 2023 Despite Speculation She Wouldn’t Be Invited

Kim Kardashian reportedly will be attending the Met Gala — despite previous reports swirling that she was no longer on the coveted list, curated by Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour. Although previous repots said that Anna was looking to “crack down” on the list — that has included Kim since 2013 — Page Six says the SKIMS founder is indeed set to appear on May 1 in New York City. Other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family have also attended in the past including her mom Kris Jenner, younger sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Kourtney and Khloe also attended for the first time in 2022.

Kim made her debut at the event — often dubbed the Super Bowl of fashion — with ex-husband Kanye West back in 2013. At the time, the KKW Beauty CEO was visibly pregnant with daughter North, now 9, who is the eldest of the former couple’s four children. Her first look was a Givenchy designed dress with a floral print and built in gloves that raised eyebrows at the time for looking like a sofa.

Kim continued to amp up her looks over the years, including her 2019 “wet” dress by Thierry Mugler that has easily gone on to become one of her most memorable outfits of all time. None caused a stir, however, quite like 2022 when she arrived in Marilyn Monroe‘s one-and-only “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress designed by Bob Mackie. The historical item from 1962 was on loan to the Hulu star by the Ripley’s Museum in Orlando for one night only — and the process to borrow it wasn’t easy as no alterations were permitted. As a result, Kim had to adhere to a strict diet and exercise plan to drop weight ahead of the big day.

“I’m extremely respectful to the dress and what it means to American history. I would never want to sit in it or eat in it or have any risk of any damage to it and I won’t be wearing the kind of body makeup I usually do,” she said to Vogue last year. She also revealed she thought the dress would most likely fit before realizing Marilyn wasn’t as curvy as her.

“I always thought she was extremely curvy. I imagined I might be smaller in some places where she was bigger and bigger in places where she was smaller. So when it didn’t fit me I wanted to cry because it can’t be altered at all,” she said before spilling on her diet. “I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein,” she explained. “I didn’t starve myself, but I was so strict.”