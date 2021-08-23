Tom Holland Puts His Arm Around Zendaya As They Cozy Up Together At A Wedding In LA — Photo

Nearly two months after going public with their romance, Tom Holland and Zendaya packed on the PDA during a friend’s wedding in Los Angeles.

Zendaya and Tom Holland got cozy during a wedding over the past weekend – but don’t freak out! They’re not married – yet. Tom, 25, and Zendaya, 24, were on hand to apparently witness the wedding of Josh Florez and his new wife, Karina. A mutual friend, Esteban Camarillo, captured not only Josh and Karina’s happy moments but also a little bit of PDA between the Spider-Man: Far From Home co-stars. In a photo posted to Esteban’s IG Story – which was lovingly captured by a fan account – Tom snuggled into Zendaya, and wrapped his arm behind her.

Fans greeted the photo with glee online — “omg they’re so cute” “they ate that and we will be watching [Spider-Man: No Way Home] in December” “both sweetest and cutest couple” – and a little confusion. “wtf they’re married already?????” tweeted one fan after seeing the photo online. It’s only been about two months since Tom and Zendaya “went public” with their romance by making out while riding around LA in Tom’s $125,000 Audi sports car at the start of July. The paparazzi photos confirmed the long-rumored romance. While it would be a shock to see a ring around Zendaya’s finger so soon after this “cat’s out of the bag” moment, it wouldn’t be the first surprise Hollywood engagement.

After the makeout photos were published, Zendaya and Tom spent the Fourth of July together. The two grabbed Thai Food, dining at Gala Thai in LA. “[Zendaya and Tom] were super nice,” an eyewitness told HollywoodLife. “They shared all of their food and were very friendly with everyone. They even let fans take a picture of them. Zendaya and Tom were laughing together and looked very comfortable and at ease.” The couple tried to sneak out the back door, but the restaurant had another private gathering going on, so it wasn’t possible. Tom and Zendaya also left a $20 tip on a $60 dinner, so that was nice of them.

Zendaya and Tom are “very happy together and are legitimate best friends from working with each other, and that has now turned itself into so much more,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY shortly after their July makeout sesh. “They are not going to go out of their way to broadcast their relationship but are very aware that they now have the world’s attention,” added the insider, who said that the two are going to enjoy their time together as best as they can and now worry about the paparazzi. “They are a really cool couple who seems to have figured each other out. It’s cute, fun, and just overall a happy relationship.”