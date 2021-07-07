Zendaya & Tom Holland Are ‘Very Happy Together’: Why They’re ‘Attracted To’ Each Other

‘Spider-Man’ co-stars Tom Holland and Zendaya started off as friends, but a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that their relationship has become “so much more.”

Things between Tom Holland, 25, and Zendaya, 24, are heating up. The Spider-Man: Homecoming co-stars had been rumored to be dating back in 2017, but finally made things official on July 1 when they were spotted making out in Tom’s car. And following a dinner date between the pair on July 4, a source close to the Marvel stars EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife that the actors’ relationship has evolved from a tight friendship to a blossoming romance. “Tom and Zendaya are very happy together and are legitimate best friends from working with each other and that has now turned itself into so much more,” the source said.

Aside from their two public outings, Tom and Zendaya have kept their romance under the radar — and it seems that they intend to try and keep that trend going. “They are not going to go out of their way to broadcast their relationship but are very aware that they now have the world’s attention,” the source said. “They are going to just treat it as best they can and are not worrying that the paps will now follow their every move.”

Tom and Zendaya’s relationship seems to be the real deal. The actors are “genuinely attracted” to each other, the insider said, and have each specifically taken a liking to the other’s “sense of humor and overall work ethic.” The source added of Tom and Zendaya: “They continue to impress each other, which is very much a great attractive quality. They are a really cool couple who seems to have figured each other out. It’s cute, fun and just overall a happy relationship.”

Zendaya and Tom were thought to be a couple a few years back, but they laughed off rumors on Twitter and said that they didn’t take vacations, as reported. Amidst the years of rumors, though, Tom was also linked to Olivia Bolton from 2019 to 2020, while Zendaya was romantically linked to her Euphoria co-star Jacob Elordi. But everything changed on June 1 when Zendaya fueled dating rumors between the pair with a post on her Instagram Stories, wishing Tom a happy birthday. “Pretty glad you were born,” she wrote in the post. A month later, Zendaya and Tom were photographed getting hot and heavy in Tom’s $125,000 Audi car while parked in Los Angeles. They were making out and making each other laugh, much to fan’s shock and delight.

Then on July 4, the pair grabbed Thai food late at night. An eyewitness at the restaurant told HollywoodLife, “[Zendaya and Tom] were super nice. They shared all of their food and were very friendly with everyone. They even let fans take a picture of them.” We cannot wait to see this adorable romance continue to blossom!