Tom Holland may have found his Gwen Stacy. The ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ star was spotted getting cozy with a mystery blonde woman after he cleared up those Zendaya dating rumors.

Tom Holland might have a new leading lady in his life. The actor, 23, was spotted getting close with a mystery woman on July 14. Tom was joined by the blonde woman at the British Summer Time Hyde Park Festival in London, where they were photographed carrying beers and water cups as they went off to watch different musical acts together. The Spider-Man: Far From Home star and his pal watched The Black Eyed Peas and Robbie Williams at different points, a source told TMZ. The site also has photos of the outing.

The pair seemed comfortable around each other. At one point, Tom’s friend put her arm around his shoulders, touched his upper back, and even gave his booty a pat. They were also spotted walking closely together, practically linking arms and holding hands.

Fans may be shocked to witness Tom getting cozy with the mystery blonde since he’s been at the center of romance rumors with his Spider-Man costar Zendaya for years. But just last month, the Avengers: Endgame star cleared the air in an interview with ELLE, admitting that he wasn’t currently involved with anyone romantically. But when Tom is involved with someone, he’s “definitely a relationship person,” he told the magazine. “I’m not the fleeting type at all; it’s not my way of life.” So if something is going on with this mystery blonde, she might not be a mystery for much longer.