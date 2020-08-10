Nadia Parkes: 5 Things To Know About Tom Holland’s Gorgeous New Girlfriend 

5 Things
Summer lovin’! Tom Holland is officially off the market after sharing photos of his new girlfriend, Nadia Parkes! Learn more about her as the romance heats up.

One of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors is a taken man — or so it seems. Tom Holland has fans buzzing about his personal life after he recently shared solo photos of his new lady love, Nadia Parkes! The budding romance is fairly new, but there’s much to uncover. Here are 5 quick facts about Nadia, 24, who has a lot in common with the Spiderman actor, 24! 
1. Nadia is a London-based actress. — She landed her first big gig on the Starz historical drama, The Spanish Princess soon after she finished  LAMDA drama school in London in spring 2018. Nadia, who played Rosa (one of Princess Catherine’s ladies-in-waiting), has previously said that she left school early to begin filming the project. She also appeared on an episode of Doctor Who, which aired in February of 2020. Honestly, it was like — I was obsessed with it [Doctor Who] when I was 12 years old,” Nadia told model Grace McGovern on her podcast What They Don’t Tell You About in November of 2019. “It was literally a young me’s dream.” Nadia also plays young Livia in Domina — an upcoming new original series from Comcast-owned European giant Sky. Domina is a 10-part drama following the life and rise of Livia Drusilla, the mother of the emperor Tiberius, who overcame adversity to become the most powerful woman in the world.
2. Nadia has a history in theater. — She has a number of theater/acting credits under her LAMDA alma mater. The actress is managed by Independent Talent Group in London, which lists her theater history on its website.
3. While auditioning for roles, Nadia worked at a special needs school. — Last November, she explained that it’s not always a walk in the park to land roles, despite getting her big break in the business. “I did this amazing series [The Spanish Princess],” Nadia told Grace on the same podcast, mentioned above. “I was in drama school when I got the job. I left early to do it. Everyone was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is incredible.’ I sat there going, ‘Oh my god, this has all happened for me so quickly, and I didn’t even have to kind of deal with all the worry and the rejection. No, it’s not going to be long until I get my next job,'” she recalled, explaining, “Ten months later, I hadn’t worked, and I’d started working at a special needs school to help out with some kids there. I was feeling so low.”

4. Tom and Nadia made their romance social media official in July of 2020. — The actor was the first to share a photo of his lady love. On July 27, Tom took to Instagram to post an outdoor snap of Nadia, who was pictured wearing a protective mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Though he didn’t caption his post, Tom had fans already labeling him as “taken” in the comments.  Soon after, both Tom and Nadia took to their individual Instagram accounts to share similar photos from a golf outing on August 9. Neither star has publicly confirmed the romance. When the dating news initially broke, Nadia made her Instagram account private. Though, she has since reverted back to a public profile.
5. They’ve reportedly been quarantining together in London. — Tom and Nadia have been shacking up together at his London flat since May, according to Daily Mail. “Tom has told friends and family they’re in an official relationship and living together so soon into their romance has only made them stronger,” a source said at the time.