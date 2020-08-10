Nadia Parkes: 5 Things To Know About Tom Holland’s Gorgeous New Girlfriend
Summer lovin’! Tom Holland is officially off the market after sharing photos of his new girlfriend, Nadia Parkes! Learn more about her as the romance heats up.
3. While auditioning for roles, Nadia worked at a special needs school. — Last November, she explained that it’s not always a walk in the park to land roles, despite getting her big break in the business. “I did this amazing series [The Spanish Princess],” Nadia told Grace on the same podcast, mentioned above. “I was in drama school when I got the job. I left early to do it. Everyone was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is incredible.’ I sat there going, ‘Oh my god, this has all happened for me so quickly, and I didn’t even have to kind of deal with all the worry and the rejection. No, it’s not going to be long until I get my next job,'” she recalled, explaining, “Ten months later, I hadn’t worked, and I’d started working at a special needs school to help out with some kids there. I was feeling so low.”