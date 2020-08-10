Nadia Parkes: 5 Things To Know About Tom Holland’s Gorgeous New Girlfriend 

3. While auditioning for roles, Nadia worked at a special needs school. — Last November, she explained that it’s not always a walk in the park to land roles, despite getting her big break in the business. “I did this amazing series [The Spanish Princess],” Nadia told Grace on the same podcast, mentioned above. “I was in drama school when I got the job. I left early to do it. Everyone was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is incredible.’ I sat there going, ‘Oh my god, this has all happened for me so quickly, and I didn’t even have to kind of deal with all the worry and the rejection. No, it’s not going to be long until I get my next job,'” she recalled, explaining, “Ten months later, I hadn’t worked, and I’d started working at a special needs school to help out with some kids there. I was feeling so low.”