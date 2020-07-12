Tom Holland Puts His Buff Shirtless Body On Display & Reveals Mark Wahlberg Is Hit Fitness Inspiration

Tom Holland is back on set! The actor showed off his toned body as he prepared to shoot with the one and only Mark Wahlberg on ‘Uncharted’.

Tom Holland, 24, has been working on his fitness in quarantine! The British actor was in the best shape ever as he showed off his toned abs and buffed up torso in a shirtless pic posted to his Instagram account on Sunday, July 11. “When working with @markwahlberg you gotta get after it,” he wrote over the photo, shouting out his ripped co-star Mark Wahlberg, 49. Tom’s arms were also looking so defined in the pic as he opted to go clean-shaven.

The British actor and Wahlburger’s founder are co-starring in film Uncharted, set for release in 2021. The anticipated film is based on the origin story of the video game, and features Mark in the role as Victor Sullivan and Tom as character Nathan Drake. Tom has clearly been training for the role, rocking nothing but a pair of black pants as he snapped the fire mirror selfie in what looked like a gym.

It’s no surprise to see Tom taking some cues from Mark, who looks just as good now as when he did his infamous Calvin Klein ad back in the ’90s! The dad-of-four regularly posts about his rigid schedule, crediting Australian fitness program F45 to keep him in tip-top shape. “Six months of Performance Inspired Nutrition, Aquahydrate, and F45 training!!” Mark wrote on Dec. 19. “Clean eating. Inspired to be better, team training / life changing,” he added, showing off his insanely toned abs.

Tom has been working out regular throughout quarantine, and even posted a video of himself doing the impressive wall plank challenge in April! “Thanks @011ieg for this one mate,” he captioned the video as he moved his legs against the wall. Tom once again showed off his insanely ripped abs as he did the challenge shirtless, also revealing his sculpted arm muscles! His Spider-Man: Far From Home co-star Jake Gyllenhaal has even praised Tom’s fit physique. “He is so physical,” Jake said during a press conference when the film came out. “The way he moves is insane,” the actor also said.