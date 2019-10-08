Tom Holland Shaves Off All Of His Hair In Extreme Hair Makeover — See Before & After Pics

Tom Holland debuted a brand new look when he showed off a shaved head in a sweet video he filmed for a fan on Oct. 7 and it was quite the departure from his usually longer locks.

Tom Holland, 23, caught fans by surprise on Oct. 7 when a video surfaced of him showing off a new look on Twitter! The Spider-Man star seemed to shave all his hair from his head and debuted a true buzz cut in the clip, which he filmed to give a shout-out to a fan, and it was definitely quite different from his usual brown wavy locks. In the video, Tom didn’t mention his hair makeover and just said “hello” to a fan named Sabrina while hanging out with her dad, but fans took notice as soon as the post made its way around social media, and you can bet here were many responses to it!

“literally his curls a week ago were so fuckn long wtf,” one shocked fan tweeted. “Okay he rocks it though,” another wrote. “I mean he still looks good but the curls,” a third wrote with sad face emojis. “he literally can rock anything,” another added. Some fans even compared him to Justin Timberlake and Eminem, who have both sported shaved heads at various times in their careers.

While Tom’s new look is reminiscent of others, he is certainly making it all his own. Since he was spotted with his longer hair in some fan pics on Oct. 5, we can assume he decided to shave off the curls sometime within the past 72 hours. We’re not sure if the hunk made the decision for a new film role or just because he wanted a change, but either way, it’s easy to see his fans still love and support him!

TOM HOLLAND IS HAIRLESS NOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/BqSZtqci2f — ً (@mcuharrier) October 7, 2019

We can’t help but wonder how long Tom plans on keeping his freshly shaved head! It seems only time will tell but we’ll definitely be paying attention!