Zendaya Has Heart Eyes For Boyfriend Tom Holland In Sweet 27th Birthday Tribute: See Photos

Zendaya, 26, only has (heart) eyes for Tom Holland! In an adorable new 27th birthday tribute to her man, the Dune actress shared a pic of the Spider-Man: Far From Home actor in the ocean with his hands raised above his head in a heart shape. You can see photo captures HERE via Us Weekly. Tom appeared to be wearing a pair of goggles while sending some love to his stunning girlfriend as she snapped the pic. In the second photo, he stood on some rocks in front of the ocean and smiled. Zendaya added a floating heart-eye emoji to convey her feelings for him. The actress shared the two simple pics to her Instagram stories in observance of Tom’s Thursday, June 1 birthday.

Her subtle but sweet tribute was followed by a gratitude post by Tom, who took to his own Instagram to say thanks for the shower of love from fans on his big day. He shared an awkward pic wearing various items of outdoor gear, inclluding a helmet, a wetsuit top, vest, and bungee cord. “Thank you for all the wonderful birthday messages,” he captioned the pic. “A gift from me to you. I thought I’d share possibly the sexiest picture ever taken of me!” Tom hilariously completed the post with the hashtag “#sexyiestmanalive.”

It’s no surprise Zendaya shared such an affectionate tribute for her man. In a November 2021 cover interview for InStyle, she didn’t hold back when discussing what she likes about Tom. “There are many things, obviously, that I appreciate,” she said. “In an actor way, I appreciate that he really loves being Spider-Man. It’s a lot of pressure—you take on the role of a superhero wherever you go. To the little kid who walks by, you are Spider-Man. I think he handled that so well.”

The Golden Globe winning actress also tacitly added that he’s “charismatic.” “Yeah, he’s a fun time,” she said, without confirming the romance. “Very charismatic, can make anybody feel comfortable and have a good laugh and a good chat. A good chat—I sound so British,” she joked.