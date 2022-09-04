Tom Holland & Zendaya Hold Hands On Casual Coffee Date After Her 26th Birthday: Photos

Zendaya and Tom Holland have been much more public with their romance recently, as they were spotted out on a casual date once again on Saturday (September 3). The Euphoria star and her Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star, both 26, had a blast celebrating her birthday recently and now looked to be enjoying some down time together, as seen in photos here. Zendaya kept it casual in a tee and jean with a scarf wrapped around her neck, while Tom followed suit with a t-shirt, jeans and a baseball cap. The pair grabbed some coffee and held hands as they stomped around the Big Apple streets.

The fun outing comes only a few weeks after they were seen zipping around on scooters to take in the sights of the capital of Hungary. Zendaya, radiating beauty per usual, kept it chic and casual in a white tank top and grey shorts, as Tom looked handsome as ever in his striped shirt and black shorts.

While the pair are notoriously private, they were snapped a few weeks earlier in the Big Apple grabbing some takeout together. The loved up couple were, once again, looking fabulous in their very low-key attire. Joining them for the New York City excursion was Tom’s brother, Harry Holland, 23. The terrific-looking trio were all smiles exiting the restaurant, seemingly enjoying the meal together at a remote location.

Zendaya and Tom have mostly kept their budding romance to themselves ever since rumors of a relationship simmered when they first co-starred in the Marvel franchise together back in 2017. The couple avoided adding fuel to the fire for years. That is, until they were photographed kissing in Los Angeles in July 2021, causing fans to freak out over the undeniable proof! It was quite a delightful surprise to the stans who have been shipping the pair since it was first announced they would be acting together!

Once the snap-seen-around-the-world surfaced, it was obvious something had been developing between the pair for quite some time. For how long exactly is still a mystery, as the couple remain tight-lipped on the subject. Fans still get little snippets of their love affair here and there, though, as Tom often leaves flirty comments on Zendaya’s social media, while she gushes about him in interviews. She even revealed that Tom visited her on the set of Euphoria “at least 30 times this season” in a recent interview. “He supported me through the whole season,” she explained.