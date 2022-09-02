Zendaya Celebrates 26th Birthday with Tom Holland Rocking Crop Top, Baggy Jeans: Photos

Zendaya ushered in her 26th year looking as stunning and relaxed as ever! The Euphoria star and her boyfriend Tom Holland, 26, were seen in New York City celebrating her September 1st birthday at Italian eatery MAMO, alongside her mom, Claire Stoermer, 58 and Euphoria co-star Hunter Schafer, 22. In pics, which you can SEE HERE via the Daily Mail, the Malcolm & Marie actress rocked a sexy cropped cardigan with only one button fastened, along with a pair of jeans and a million-dollar smile. She paired the casual look with black pumps, stud earrings, and a delicate necklace, and wore her hair in soft curls.

Tom coordinated in a navy blue pair of pants and a blue plaid top, with laid back white sneakers. He also carried a shoulder bag. Hunter stunned in a striking colorblock black and yellow dress with chunky combat boots and a protective face mask.

The birthday girl opened up about her super-private relationship with the Spider-Man hunk in a 2021 interview. “There are many things, obviously, that I appreciate,” she told InStyle in September of 2021, just ahead of the release of Dune. In an actor way, I appreciate that he really loves being Spider-Man. It’s a lot of pressure — you take on the role of a superhero wherever you go. To the little kid who walks by, you are Spider-Man. I think he handled that so well. And seeing him at work, even though he’s not a Virgo [laughs], he is a perfectionist.”

When asked about how they get along, she told the magazine that, “he’s a fun time” before elaborating on his charm. “Very charismatic, can make anybody feel comfortable and have a good laugh and a good chat,” she added. “A good chat — I sound so British.” As for her iconic red-carpet ensembles, she told the outlet that she creates a “story” for each one.

“It’s like an extension of my acting career in a weird way — you just pop this wig on or whatever it is,” she said. “Clothes sometimes are very emotional, so I get to embody these different facets — maybe they’re of myself, or maybe they’re alter egos. But I get to meet these different women through clothes.”