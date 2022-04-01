Tom Holland Looks Different Than Peter Parker With Longer ’70s-Inspired Hair & Clothes In NYC

The ‘Spider-Man’ star embraced a more vintage-inspired look, while working on his latest project in the Big Apple.

Peter Parker, who? Tom Holland showed off an all new look while working on his brand new TV series in New York City on Thursday March 31. The 25-year-old actor was seen sporting much longer hair for his upcoming show The Crowded Room. Other than the new haircut (or lack thereof), Tom also sported a burnt orange, checkered button-down and green corduroy pants.

Tom was also seen taking a walk with up-and-coming actress Sasha Lane, who he co-stars with in The Crowded Room. She had her dreadlocks tied in a ponytail, and like the Uncharted star, she also wore a 70s-inspired outfit. She rocked dark blue pants and a tie-dye blue shirt, underneath a green leather jacket.

The shaggy new look that Tom sport was very different from what Marvel fans got used to seeing when he played the friendly-neighborhood Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s many flicks with the webslinger, like Captain America: Civil War, the Avengers movies, and of-course, his own series.

It’s definitely an exciting new angle for Tom, just months after Spider-Man: No Way Home was a box office smash in December 2021. The latest MCU installment was extra exciting for longtime Spidey fans, as it (SPOILER ALERT) brought back some of the past webslingers including Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. It also brought back some of the classic villains from each of their respective Spider-Man franchises.

Other than the new TV series, Tom has also been seen out and about with his girlfriend and Spider-Man co-star Zendaya a lot recently. With the actor working in New York, the pair have been seen out and about, taking in all that the city has to offer, like romantic evenings together or catching the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden back in February.