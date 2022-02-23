Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, & Tobey Maguire Recreate Famous ‘Spider-Man’ Meme in Full Costume

Both Tom Holland and Sony shared a behind-the-scenes photo of the three superhero actors creating the infamous ‘Spider-Man’ pointing meme on the set of ‘No Way Home’

At last, the real-life Spider-Man meme has been released for all fans to see. Tom Holland, 25, Andrew Garfield, 38, and Tobey Maguire, 46, re-created the iconic image, which comes from the 1960’s Spider Man animated series, on the set of Spider-Man: No Way Home. On Feb. 23, Sony celebrated the blockbuster film’s upcoming digital and Blu-ray release by FINALLY unveiling the three actors executing the meme to perfection. The image shows Tom, Andrew, and Tobey in their superhero costumes standing in a circle and each pointing at the other two. “Of course, we got THE meme,” Sony captioned the post, which was shared on Twitter.

As a treat to fans, Tom also shared the meme on his Instagram page and inserted three smirking emojis in the caption. The British actor had a huge smile on his face in the picture, while Andrew and Tobey looked a bit more serious. The trio absolutely nailed their take on the popular internet meme. Fans had been waiting a while for this one, and they were not disappointed with the outcome.

“I CAN’T BELIEVE YOU GUYS REALLY DID THE ICONIC 3 SPIDERMAN MEME,” one fan wrote on Tom’s post. Another follower referred to the three actors’ real-life meme as “a moment in history.” More fans used hype words like “iconic,” “epic,” and “magical” to describe the image.

Andrew and Tobey’s surprise appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home was arguably the biggest moment of the movie. Fans were so excited to see three generations of the beloved Marvel superhero together. Although Tom has a reputation for spilling secrets, he did manage to keep things under wraps with No Way Home. When Esquire asked Tom in February 2021 about the rumors of Tobey and Andrew’s involvement, he did his job.

“No, no, they will not be appearing in this film,” Tom said. “Unless they have hidden the most massive piece of information from me, which I think is too big of a secret for them to keep from me. But as of yet, no. It’ll be a continuation of the Spider-Man movies that we’ve been making.”