Tom Holland Goes Shirtless For Boxing Workout With Friend — Photo

The Marvel movie star looked fitter than ever in a sexy, shirtless photo taken during his boxing workout at the gym.

Tom Holland‘s looking good! The British actor, 25, showed off his abs and muscles while shirtless for a boxing workout in a photo shared to Instagram by his pal Oliver Travena, 40. The Jan. 18 image showed Tom looking extremely toned while posing next to Oliver, who opted to keep his shirt on, during the grueling workout. Both men had boxing gloves on as they stared directly at the camera for the photo.

In his caption, Oliver joked about his experience training the Spider-Man: No Way Home star. “⚠️WARNING ⚠️ Use extreme caution when training with a friend who is also a Marvel Superhero,” he wrote. “May cause post workout collapse. @tomholland2013 🕷🤪.” Oliver then teased Tom by adding the hashtag #NowPutYourShirtBackOnSpiderman, before including the hashtag to Tom’s blockbuster superhero film.

It’s pretty impressive to see just how fit Tom has gotten from training for Spider-Man. Although he was shirtless, Tom did cover up a bit by wearing long light-blue shorts for the workout. He also wore white Vans socks and white athletic sneakers. But of course, it was Tom’s fantastic abs and massive muscles that really stood out in the snapshot.

Tom has been living his best life since his third Spider-Man film came out on December 17. The action movie has grossed over $1.6 billion worldwide, making it one of the biggest money-making films ever created. Tom’s even defended the Marvel Cinematic Universe against against past comments that acclaimed director Martin Scorsese, 79, has made about superhero movies.

“I’ve made Marvel movies and I’ve also made movies that have been in the conversation in the world of the Oscars, and the only difference, really, is one is much more expensive than the othe,” Tom told The Hollywood Reporter on Dec. 24. “But the way I break down the character, the way the director etches out the arc of the story and characters — it’s all the same, just done on a different scale. So I do think they’re real art,” he said.