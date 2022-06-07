Zendaya Was Tom Holland’s ‘Emotional Support’ On Set As He Filmed Key ‘Spider-Man’ Scenes

Spider-Man: No Way Home co-stars Zendaya, 25, and Andrew Garfield, 38, reunited for Variety’s Actors on Actors series and talked a lot about Tom Holland, 26. “What was really funny when I think about it is Tom was so nervous about you guys coming in,” Zendaya told Andrew, who made a surprise appearance in the superhero film alongside Tobey Maguire. The duo reprised their roles as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, which, according to Zendaya, was intimidating to Tom as the current web-slinger in the Marvel movies. “He was like, ‘I don’t want to step on anyone’s toes,’ ” Zendaya recalled.

Andrew was surprised to hear that and admitted that he didn’t sense any nerves coming from Tom on set. “He never let anything on to us,” the Oscar nominee explained to Zendaya. “Me and Tobey were like, ‘This is Tom’s movie. It’s your guys’ movie.’ But it’s so funny because you guys were like, ‘We’re going to come and hang out with you at rehearsal.’ I’m like, ‘What are these guys doing?’ ”

Zendaya confirmed that she went to rehearsals for scenes that her handsome boyfriend was in. “That’s why we were there. We were there for emotional support,” she shared. Andrew called Zendaya’s support “very sweet,” as the Euphoria star added, “We were like, ‘I think they don’t know how much fun we like to have when we’re doing this job.’ ” Andrew said that the on-set fun “became evident very quick.”

After many rumors that the Spider-Man co-stars were an item, Zendaya and Tom went public with their romance when they were spotted kissing in a car in July 2021. Since then, the pair have regularly gushed about their love for one another. When Spider Man: No Way Home hit theaters in December, Zendaya posted a behind-the-scenes shot of Tom in action doing one of his stunts and raved about his performance in the superhero flick. “My Spider-Man, I’m so proud of you, some things never change and good thing,” she wrote.

Zendaya most recently gushed over the Uncharted star on his 26th birthday. She shared a super cute black-and-white photo of the couple to Instagram with a sweet message to her boyfriend. “Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest,” Zendaya wrote.