Andrew Garfield Quits Acting To ‘Rest For A Little Bit’, Says He Needs To ‘Reconsider’ His Future

After his stellar acting year, including an Oscar nomination, the 'Spider-Man' star says he wants to be 'a bit ordinary for a while.'

By:
April 27, 2022 6:20PM EDT
Andrew Garfield
Andrew Garfield Evening Standard Theatre Awards, Arrivals, London, UK - 18 Nov 2018
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - "Spider-Man" star Andrew Garfield and girlfriend Alyssa Miller leave a Malibu Tennis court together after a friendly match together.Pictured: Andrew Garfield, Alyssa MillerBACKGRID USA 2 FEBRUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: RMBI / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - British actor Andrew Garfield holds hands with his girlfriend as the couple makes the premiere of his new movie Tick, Tick…Boom! in NYC. Pictured: Andrew Garfield BACKGRID USA 15 NOVEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: GHOST/Shutterstock

Andrew Garfield is ready to take a break. The American-born actor, 38, revealed he wants to step away from the spotlight for a while to “recalibrate.” Speaking with Variety for an interview published on Wednesday (April 27), Andrew made the confession in the midst of promoting his new limited series Under the Banner of Heaven, after a year filled with high-profile projects like The Eyes of Tammy Faye and Tick, Tick … Boom!, the latter for which he garnered an Oscar nomination.

Andrew Garfield
Andrew Garfield, seen in in April 2022, said he wants to take a break from acting. (GHOST/Shutterstock)

“I’m going to rest for a little bit,” the star explained. “I need to recalibrate and reconsider what I want to do next and who I want to be and just be a bit of a person for awhile.” Andrew went on to suggest the previous awards season was a bit strenuous, calling it a “washing machine.“ He added, “I need to just be a bit ordinary for a while.”

We can’t blame Andrew for wanting a rest, as he has been on the Hollywood scene for a minute, with roles spanning such films as 2010’s Social Network to 2016’s Hacksaw Ridge to last year’s smash hit Spider-Man: No Way Home. Still, we will definitely miss him while he is “recalibrating.” In the meantime, we have his new true-crime series for FX to enjoy!

In it, Andrew plays Mormon detective Jeb Pyre, who is investigating the 1984 double murder of a mother and baby committed by fundamentalist followers of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. With the material being so dark and heavy, Andrew said he and the cast made sure to enjoy some light activities off-screen to keep mentally balanced.

Andrew Garfield
Andrew Garfield said he needs to “recalibrate” away from acting.(GHOST/Shutterstock)

“I think it was actually a necessity for us to have game nights and go into nature and hike and you know, swim and dive and lakes and dance and eat good food so that we could really come back and fully give ourselves [to the work],” he explained. “We had to keep on taking care of ourselves so that we can take care of the story.”

The series, which premieres with two episodes on FX and Hulu on Thursday (April 28), was written by Dustin Lance Black, who wrote the Oscar-winning screenplay Milk starring Sean Penn, and directed by David Mackenzie, who helmed Hell or High Water. The limited series also stars Daisy Edgar-Jones and Sam Worthington.

