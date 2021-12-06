‘Uncharted’: The Cast, Release Date, & Everything Else to Know

Gamers delight! The ‘Uncharted’ movie is finally coming to theaters, bringing the classic game to the big screen! From the A-list cast to the official release date, here are all the updates about the new film!

It’s almost time to turn off the Playstation and go to the movie theater! The big screen adaptation of the classic video game Uncharted is finally coming out in 2022. Over 14 years after the game hit consoles with Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune, the Playstation series has sold over 41 million copies across 8 titles, and it’s sure to be a hit with both old school fans and newcomers alike.

The movie will serve as a prequel and origin story for the classic video game, and it has plenty of well-established all-stars that are going to help bring the characters that people love to life. After sitting in development limbo for years, fans will finally get to see Nathan Drake on the big screen! While there were some filming delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic (per Variety), it has a release date in February 2022 at last, and HollywoodLife has all the details you need to get ready for the new movie!

‘Uncharted’ Cast & Crew

Tom Holland, 25, plays the lead and brings Nathan Drake to the big screen! Tom has plenty of experience bringing beloved characters to life (like he’s done as Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man films), so he’s sure to bring some of his characteristic charm to the treasure hunter. During the production, the game’s developer Naughty Dog also shared a sweet photo of Tom talking to Nolan North, the actor who originally voiced Nathan in the video game, on set of the movie. Tom stars alongside Sophia Ali, 26, who’s most well-known for roles in Amazon’s The Wilds and Grey’s Anatomy, as Nathan’s love interest Chloe Frazer.

Tom will share the spotlight with Mark Wahlberg, 50, who is set to play Victor “Sully” Sullivan, a character who’s most well-known as a mentor and partner of Nathan’s in the original game. The two roles seem incredibly fitting, with Mark being a long-established movie star, and Tom being a relative newcomer by comparison!

While some of the most-beloved characters from the game have been revealed, there are still details kept under wraps. The 100 star Tati Gabrielle, 25, plays Braddock, who seems to be a new character for the movie. Antonio Banderas, 61, also stars in the film, according to IMDb. While Antonio has been revealed as a cast member, filmmakers haven’t yet revealed what his character is. In the trailer, he can be seen briefly talking to Tom about an artifact. Two more actresses listed on the movie’s IMDb were Patricia Meeden and Sarah Petrick, playing Spanish woman and young woman, respectively.

Uncharted was directed by established action auteur Ruben Fleisher, who’s well-known for directing Venom and Zombieland, after it had a series of other directors signed on over the years. Some past directors that were linked to the project included David O. Russell, Shawn Levy, and Travis Knight, according to Variety. The three writers who worked on the movie were Art Marcum, Matt Holloway, and Rafe Judkins. Art and Matt have collaborated on a number of projects together, co-writing hits like Iron Man and Transformers: The Last Knight. Rafe has written for tons of TV shows including Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

What We Know About The ‘Uncharted’ Plot

The movie serves as an origin story for Nathan and Victor, and follows the duo on Nathan’s first ever treasure hunt, according to the film’s website. The movie will show the two’s globe-trotting journey as it “follows Nate and Sully as they embark on the dangerous pursuit of ‘the greatest treasure never found’ while also tracking clues that may lead to Nate’s long-lost brother,” according to the movie’s synopsis.

Ahead of the movie’s release Tom called Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End one of his “favorite video games ever,” and said that it was important for the movie in a February 2020 interview with IGN. “Lots of the inspiration from the film has come from that game in particular,” he said. While it may be inspired by the last game in the series, it’s clear that the events in the movie take place before the first game. The trailer even shows Nathan and Sully’s first meeting in a bar, where they trade hilarious remarks with each other. “Little young for a bartender, aren’t ya?” Sully asks Nathan as he mixes a cocktail. “Little old for prom, aren’t you?” Nathan responds back.

With an action-packed movie with a story that hasn’t been told in the games, Tom explained that it should make both diehard fans and complete newcomers both very happy in a February 2021 interview with Den of Geeks. “For the fans that love the games, they’re getting an aspect of the story that they’ve never seen before. The people that haven’t played the games are getting a really nice introduction to a character. It kind of works for everyone,” he said.

While the trailer showed Nathan doing some death-defying stunts that wouldn’t seem as out of place in a Spider-Man movie, Tom has revealed that it took some time to adjust between playing Nathan and Peter Parker in a February interview with Screen Daily. ” I could see I was walking with a swagger and confidence. [Spider-Man director] Jon Watts was like, ‘It’s fine, it’s Nathan Drake. We’ll iron him out and get Peter Parker back,” he said.

While Tom is no stranger to action, he did reveal that Uncharted has a different feel than some of the other action movies that he’s worked on. “I think there are elements of my performance in Uncharted where I kind of fell under that spell of being ‘I want to look good now. I want this to be my cool moment.’ I had to play this very tough, very stoic guy,” he told GQ in April 2021. “At times, it was less about land a mark and go through this scene and more about land a mark, stand like this and see my bulging biceps.”

Release Date & Production Information

The official release date for Uncharted is February 18, 2022. Shortly after Ruben signed on to direct, the film’s earlier release date in December 2020 was pushed back to March 2021, and then it was pushed again due to the COVID-19 pandemic with the final release dating being set on April 1, 2021, via Deadline.

Almost immediately after Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune came out in 2007, producers were looking to adapt the popular game into a movie! Academy Award-nominated director David O. Russell was a rumored favorite to direct as early as 2010, according to The Los Angeles Times. Other than the American Hustle auteur, plenty of others have been attached to direct the movie, including Bumblebee director Travis Knight, who left in December 2019, according to Deadline.

After almost 10 years of trading hands, the movie began shooting in March 2020, but it shut down very quickly on March 16, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, via Variety. Tom Holland revealed during a discussion on Justin Bieber’s Instagram Live that the movie was halted on his first day of shooting, per ScreenRant. Despite the delays, the movie picked back up on July 20, 2020, according to TheWrap.

The movie’s trailer finally dropped on October 21, 2021, giving fans a sneak peak at both Tom’s take on the younger Nathan and Mark’s chiseled look at Sully. It also showed off some of the thrill-seeking action that’ll definitely leave fans on the edge of their seats, including dangling from airplanes and intense heist scenes.