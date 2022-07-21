Zendaya & Tom Holland Grab Takeout On Low-Key NYC Date: Rare Photos

The 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' co-stars were joined by Tom's younger brother, Harry, as they grabbed to-go food from a restaurant in New York City.

July 21, 2022 10:13AM EDT
Tom Holland
Zendaya and Tom Holland'Spider-Man: Homecoming' film premiere, After Party, Los Angeles, USA - 28 Jun 2017
Boston, MA - *EXCLUSIVE* - *PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* - **WEB EMBARGO UNTIL 9 am PST on April 26, 2022** Zendaya and Tom Holland enjoy a casual day sightseeing and shopping in Boston Sunday afternoon. The Spiderman on screen and off screen lovebirds cut a stylish figure as they were seen strolling through the city and shopping at the Rolex store and Cartier on Newbury St. Zendaya kept cozy on a cool day in a great turtleneck sweater, casual grey trousers, sneakers and a fend crossbody bag as she held hands with Tom. The Spiderman star wore a lavender t-shirt and grey trousers for the outing. Pictured: Zendaya, Tom Holland BACKGRID USA 26 APRIL 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Patriot Pics / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: ROKA / BACKGRID

Zendaya and Tom Holland enjoyed a rare public outing together in New York City on Wednesday, July 20. The young couple grabbed takeout food from a restaurant in the Big Apple with Tom’s brother, Harry Holland, 23. Zendaya, 25, held two to-go bags of food and a cold drink in her hand. The lovebirds and Harry seemingly enjoyed their meal at a hotel or an apartment nearby.

Zendaya & Tom Holland
Zendaya & Tom Holland in New York City on July 20 (Photo: ROKA / BACKGRID)

Zendaya and Tom, 26, dressed pretty low-key to grab their to-go meal. The Euphoria star wore a white T-shirt, which had colorful graphics on it, a pair of black sweatpants, and black and white Converse sneakers. She had her dark hair down and wore no makeup. Tom, meanwhile, sported a bright orange T-shirt and a pair of gray sweatpants.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home co-stars typically keep their romance private, though Zendaya did publicly gush over Tom on his 26th birthday on June 1. She shared a cute black-and-white photo of the couple, with a heartfelt tribute to her boyfriend. “Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest,” Zendaya wrote.

Tom and Zendaya were the subject of romance rumors for years as they worked together on the Marvel movies. The pair finally went public with their romance when they were spotted kissing in a car in July 2021. Since then, they’ve gushed about their relationship and have supported each other in their careers. Zendaya even revealed that Tom visited her on the set of Euphoriaat least 30 times this season” in an April interview with Entertainment Tonight. “He supported me through the whole season,” the Emmy Award winner said.

