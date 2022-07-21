Zendaya & Tom Holland Grab Takeout On Low-Key NYC Date: Rare Photos

Zendaya and Tom Holland enjoyed a rare public outing together in New York City on Wednesday, July 20. The young couple grabbed takeout food from a restaurant in the Big Apple with Tom’s brother, Harry Holland, 23. Zendaya, 25, held two to-go bags of food and a cold drink in her hand. The lovebirds and Harry seemingly enjoyed their meal at a hotel or an apartment nearby.

Zendaya and Tom, 26, dressed pretty low-key to grab their to-go meal. The Euphoria star wore a white T-shirt, which had colorful graphics on it, a pair of black sweatpants, and black and white Converse sneakers. She had her dark hair down and wore no makeup. Tom, meanwhile, sported a bright orange T-shirt and a pair of gray sweatpants.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home co-stars typically keep their romance private, though Zendaya did publicly gush over Tom on his 26th birthday on June 1. She shared a cute black-and-white photo of the couple, with a heartfelt tribute to her boyfriend. “Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest,” Zendaya wrote.

Tom and Zendaya were the subject of romance rumors for years as they worked together on the Marvel movies. The pair finally went public with their romance when they were spotted kissing in a car in July 2021. Since then, they’ve gushed about their relationship and have supported each other in their careers. Zendaya even revealed that Tom visited her on the set of Euphoria “at least 30 times this season” in an April interview with Entertainment Tonight. “He supported me through the whole season,” the Emmy Award winner said.