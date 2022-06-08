Zendaya Channels Old Hollywood In Green & Black Gown For Time 100 Gala: Photos

Zendaya came to slay at the June 8 Time 100 Gala! The actress, 25, stunned in a floor-length strapless gown that featured a woven colorblock design of blue, green, and black at the star-studded event, which took place at New York City’s Lincoln Center. The gown was a vintage piece by Bob Mackie and certainly channeled Old Hollywood glamour. The top portion of her dress featured a plunging neckline and bodice that hugged her petite figure beautifully, while the bottom flared out into a full skirt.

Zendaya accessorized with a short, sparkling diamond necklace, matching diamond stud earrings, and a chunky, dazzling ring on each hand. Her brunette hair was straightened and parted down the middle. She appeared to be wearing extensions, as her hair nearly reached the bottom of her back. Just a month before the event, Zendaya chopped her hair into a short bob that hung just above her shoulders. Zendaya finished her look with a flawless smokey blue eye.

Zendaya covered Time 100 in June for being named one of the “world’s most influential people.” The former Disney starlet donned a voluminous, layered red dress with a wavy neckline and off-the-shoulder sleeves for her cover shoot. She looked bold and confident as she gazed just beyond the camera. The talented actress wore the front portion of her hair in braids, which were pinned to her head in a wavy style that matched her elegant dress before flowing down the sides of her face. The rest of her hair was straightened and cascaded down her back. Her lips were painted a bold red to match the dress.

She also wore a blue dress for her cover shoot, which she shared on her Instagram page in a video. The navy blue dress was loose-fitting and made of a silky material. It featured long sleeves and a high slit. In the clip Zendaya shared, she struck several poses with her left hand on her hip and her right hand moving from above her head to her waist and back.

Her cover story included a highly complementary essay penned by Dennis Villeneuve, who directed the talented star in 2021’s Dune. Toward the beginning of the essay, Dennis praised Zendaya’s recent work. “In just the past year or so, Zendaya has radiated like a shooting star captured on celluloid in Sam Levinson’s Malcolm & Marie. She emotionally exploded as her teenage years disintegrated in Levinson’s cultural phenomenon Euphoria. She shone in Spider-Man: No Way Home, a movie that dominated the box office in a year when she became the muse of extremes,” he wrote.

He continued, “But Zendaya is much more than that. She is an autonomous creative force herself. A cultural icon in the making. A person driven by pure inspiration, empathy, and respect for her craft, who uses authenticity as a new superpower. She seems fearless, her roots run deep, and I love that she still laughs like a kid. Zendaya is the future. And there is nothing more comforting to me. This is only the beginning.”