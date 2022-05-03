Zendaya Reveals New Short Hair Makeover After Skipping Met Gala: Before & After Photos

Zendaya got the chop! The 24-year-old actress was spotted in Boston on May 3 with a new short bob for her upcoming film, Challengers. Her wavy brown hair now hangs an inch or two above her shoulders and sits about even with her chin. She had previously rocked a short, slicked-back hairdo for an HBO Max FYC event for Euphoria on April 20, but it was not completely clear if she actually cut it. Prior to this, her hair reached her mid-back.

The new snapshots were released one day after the 2022 Met Gala, which the triple threat was unable to attend due to her work schedule. “I’m sorry to disappoint my fans here but I will be working. Your girl’s gotta work and make some movies. So I wish everyone the best,” she told Extra on April 21 about her impending absence from the star-studded red carpet. Fortunately for fans, she teased that she would attend the fundraising ball again “eventually.”

Zendaya last attended the Met Ball in 2019 and stunned fans with her over-the-top Cinderella-inspired gown for the “Camp: Notes On Fashion” theme. Her light gray dress was completed with poofy circular sleeves, a torso-hugging corset, and an A-line ballgown skirt. She accessorized with a black choker necklace and blue headband just like Cinderella. The former Disney Channel star finished her look with a mini bag in the shape of a carriage. And with a wave of a magical wand, her stylist Law Roast lit her dress up right on the stairs of The Metropolitan Museum of Art, giving the ultimate fairytale vibes.

In 2018, Zendaya wore a silver dress composed of beaded and chained armor in support of the “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” theme, drawing inspiration from Saint Joan of Arc. The dress was custom Versace and featured a neck and shoulder piece that looked like it could be worn by a real knight. She also rocked a super short bob with blunt cut bangs for the event, but it was a wig.

Zendaya’s Met Gala dresses through the years have certainly turned heads and helped transform her into the fashion icon she is today. Fans will have to patiently await her return to the iconic red carpet, and until then, they can appreciate the creativity she has served in years past.