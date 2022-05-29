Zendaya Shows Off Navy Blue Gown With High Slit From ‘Time 100’ Photoshoot: Watch

Zendaya, 25, looked glamorous and happy in her latest Instagram video! The actress, who was name one of Time 100’s most influential people in the world, shared a behind-the-scenes clip of herself in the midst of the photoshoot for the feature on May 29. She was standing in front of a blue background as she wore a navy blue long-sleeved dress with a high slit, in the clip, and she had one arm lifted before taking it down past her face and the pulling it up again.

The beauty had her hair impressively braided in the front with the rest hanging down in the back and wore heels with the look. She gave a slight smile to the camera as she confidently flaunted the dress and showed off natural-looking makeup. “💤 @time,” she captioned the post.

Once she shared the video with her fans, it didn’t take long for them to leave comments full of compliments. “Your poses are so elegant,” one fan wrote while another wrote, “you look absolutely stunning daya, you deserve this recognition from time magazine so much queen♥️ beyond proud!!!” A third called her “pretty” and a fourth called her their “role model.”

Zendaya’s latest video is making headlines after she made headlines with her incredible Time 100 photo

shoot. In addition to the navy blue dress, she wore a highly fashionable red ruffled over-the-shoulder dress in the cover photo for the feature. She also rocked other outfits inside the magazine, including a mustard-colored blazer she posed in while leaning her chin on her hands.

The talented star showed off flattering makeup, including a glossy lipstick, and had her nails painted red, in the photos. She also accessorized with jewelry, including various colorful earrings and rings. The feature included an in-depth flattering essay written about her by Dune director Dennis Villeneuve and it touched upon her talent and old soul.

“To me, Zendaya is a thousand years old. She has already lived many lives before this one. And yet, she is as young as springtime,” he wrote. “By some inextricable paradox, she also gives the impression of having been born sometime far into the future. She is timeless, and she can do it all,” part of the essay read.