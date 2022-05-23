Zendaya Is Stunning On ‘Time 100’ Cover As She’s Celebrated As A ‘Fearless’ Cultural Icon

Zendaya, 25, looked proud and gorgeous on the June cover of Time 100, which named her one of the “world’s most influential people.” The talented actress wore a highly fashionable red ruffled over-the-shoulder dress in the cover photo and accessorized with a diamond necklace as she looked off into the far distance with a relaxed facial expression. She had her hair down with braids in the front and flaunted a pretty face of makeup that included red lipstick.

The beauty also posed in other stylish outfits in the epic photoshoot for the popular outlet and looked just as incredible in them as her cover photo. In one pic, which was taken in front of a blue background, she posed in a blue long-sleeved silky top and showed off the same hairstyle that she had in the cover photo. Another pic showed her rocking a dark mustard-colored blazer as she leaned on a table with her elbows and posed in front of a yellow background as her hair had the same front braids with the rest of the tresses in one thick braid.

Zendaya’s incredible photos for Time 100 were accompanied by an inspiring article that proved she’s made quite the impact as an innovator over the years. Dennis Villeneuve, who directed the 2021 film Dune, which Zendaya starred in, wrote some kind words about her talent and lasting impression. He also led with the compliment that it seems like she’s “a thousand years old.”

“To me, Zendaya is a thousand years old. She has already lived many lives before this one. And yet, she is as young as springtime,” he wrote. “By some inextricable paradox, she also gives the impression of having been born sometime far into the future. She is timeless, and she can do it all.”

“She is an autonomous creative force herself,” he added. “A cultural icon in the making. A person driven by pure inspiration, empathy, and respect for her craft, who uses authenticity as a new superpower. She seems fearless, her roots run deep, and I love that she still laughs like a kid. Zendaya is the future. And there is nothing more comforting to me. This is only the beginning.”

Other stars who joined Zendaya on this year’s Time 100‘s Most Influential list include Pete Davidson, Kris Jenner, Zoe Kravitz, Issa Rae, and more. Zendaya’s next film projects include Dune: Part Two and Challengers and she’s also currently starring in and executive producing the television series Euphoria.