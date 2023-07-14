Beyonce & Blue Ivy, 11, Look Gorgeous Supporting Jay-Z’s Exhibition In Between Tour Dates: Watch

After settling Philadelphia aflame with the scorching stop on her Renaissance World Tour, Beyoncé – along with Blue Ivy Carter — headed up to New York City to support her husband, JAY-Z and his new Book of HOV exhibition at the Brooklyn Central Library. In footage shared by Miami-based rapper Gage, Beyoncé, 41, and Blue Ivy, 11, take a moment during the preview night to get some refreshments. The “Cuff It” singer wore a glamorous orange outfit for the opening, one that sported a plunging neckline. Bey raised her glass of wine and toasted her husband’s success.

Blue Ivy wore an outfit of her namesake. The pre-teen was dressed in an off-the-shoulder blue dress. Her braided hair draped her shoulders, and she wore a gold necklace and a pair of sunglasses. As her mother got a glass of wine, Blue tried to grab something to drink, as well. Considering all the work that Blue has put into her mom’s tour as of late, she deserves a (nonalcoholic) treat.

The Book of HOV is “an installation created by Roc Nation to celebrate the life and work of Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter,” according to the library’s website. “One of Brooklyn’s most influential figures, JAY-Z has shaped and consistently redefined hip-hop, music and culture on a global scale. The Book of HOV features never-before-seen images, art and ephemera from the artist’s archives, providing an unparalleled look at an extraordinary life and career. This free, immersive experience is one of the only installations of its scope to be housed in an active public space and features text, audio and curation by Roc Nation teams and partners.”

The Book of HOV opens to the public on July 14. It’s free to attend, and the Brooklyn Public Library will be issuing a set of limited-edition JAY-Z library cards, each reflecting a different JAY-Z album. The Brooklyn Public Library’s Central Branch will also be covered in Jay-Z’s lyrics during the exhibit.

Blue and Bey’s appearance comes days after the two appeared at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. It was the first American stop on Beyoncé’s world tour and the first time that stateside audiences got to see Blue’s performance during her mom’s concert. Blue previously danced along with Bey’s other dancers at the shows in Paris and London. Blue didn’t cross the border into Canada for the Toronto stop, but she made her way to the “City of Brotherly Love” to support her mom.