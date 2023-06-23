Blue Ivy, 11, Looks So Grown Up With Mom Beyonce & Dad Jay-Z In The South Of France: Photos

Blue Ivy touched down in the south of France on Friday, June 23 with her famous parents, Beyonce and Jay-Z, and looked all grown up in a photo obtained by HollywoodLife that can be seen below. The eldest child of the power couple, who was born in 2012, looked ready to join her mom on her next European tour date as she strolled through the airport in baggy jeans, a fitted white tank, and a black hoodie. She wore her hair naturally in a gorgeous afro and accessorized with a silver necklace and black purse. She also looked nearly as tall as her mom, who followed behind in a black cloak to seemingly hide her identity. Jay-Z stayed behind them in a green jacket, white turtleneck, and white bucket hat.

Blue made waves over the last few weeks as she joined her mom on stage for a handful of her Renaissance World Tour dates. She first surprised fans on May 26 in Paris, France, when she hopped on stage for the energetic dance break for “My Power,” which is off Bey’s 2019 The Lion King companion album, The Gift. She stayed on to dance to 2020’s “Black Parade”. She looked all grown up then, as well, wearing a silver jumpsuit that matched her mother’s.

Beyonce was joined once again by her daughter — who is the second-youngest Grammy Award winner in history — for a second time at the Renaissance Tour’s London concert. She danced to “My Power” once again, and then to Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright.”

Blue Ivy lit social media up following both her performances, as fans praised her for looking so confident and composed on stage in front of thousands at just 11 years old. The collaboration clearly meant a lot to her mother, who gushed about her in an Instagram post ahead of the London show. “My beautiful first born… I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama,” she penned alongside a picture and videos of Blue Ivy on stage with her. “You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel.”

Blue Ivy was also praised by her grandmother, Beyonce’s mom, Tina Knowles. Alongside an Instagram clip of her crushing her dance moves at the Paris show, Tina, 69, wrote, “Last Night !! Blue Ivy performed in the front of a huge audience!! And yes I am a proud grandma”. Tina continued, “I am truly amazed by the courage that this brave , talented , beautiful 11 year old exhibited last night! There were almost 70,000 people in that audience . She danced with professional dancers, grown folks , she did complicated choreography and moves that they rehearsed for months !”

Tina claimed Blue only had “a little over a week” to learn the choreography before raving more about her skills. “She was so smooth with it! … So cool with it ! She is the coolest most confident 11 year old I know!!!!” she concluded.

The proud grandmother also raved about Blue Ivy following her London performance. “My Grandbaby slinging that Hair ! It’s bouncing and behaving,” she wrote, praising Blue’s tamed hair. For that concert, she rocked a red jumpsuit.

Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour marks her first world tour since the On the Run II Tour, her 2018 collaborative tour with Jay-Z. The Renaissance Tour kicked off in Stockholm in early May and will wrap in Poland at the end of July. Then, Beyonce will kick off the North American leg of her tour. Her next tour date is scheduled for June 24 in Frankfurt, Germany.