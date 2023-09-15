All The Stars Who Have Attended Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance Tour’ So Far

Image Credit: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for Parkwood/Shutterstock

Beyoncé, 42, returned to the stage this summer for her highly-anticipated Renaissance World Tour! The tour kicked off in Stockholm, Sweden, on May 17, 2023, and commenced just over a year after Queen B dropped the Renaissance album. Not only were countless members of the Beyhive ready to see the 42-year-old back on stage, but many celebrities were also anticipating Beyoncé’s tour in 2023.

The mother-of-three even celebrated her birthday on Sept. 4 by performing onstage in Inglewood, CA! Bey’s idol Diana Ross notably surprised the “Cuff It” hitmaker that evening by singing “Happy Birthday” for her amid the tour. Beyonce took to Instagram on Sept. 11 to thank Diana for the performance. “Thank you to the incomparable Ms. Diana Ross. The 1 of 1, the number 1, the only one. Thank you from the depths of me, my Queen,” she captioned the post. Below are all the other A-listers who attended the Renaissance tour this summer!

Katy Perry

Mrs. Knowles-Carter’s birthday weekend was eventful as she performed multiple shows in Los Angeles ahead of her birthday. Katy Perry was just one of the many stars in the crowd on Bey’s birthday. The “Firework” songstress took to Instagram the following day to share a carousel of photos and videos from the fun night out. “came to [kiss emoji] the ring @beyonce thank you for being born so we can all be better,” the 38-year-old captioned the post. She also attended the concert alongside fellow singer, Fletcher, who also shared a photo with Katy at the concert.

The Kar-Jenners

Other iconic celebs at the show that weekend included Kim Kardashian and her family! The SKIMS founder took to Instagram on Sept. 5 to share a series of photos with her sister Khloe Kardashian and their niece Penelope Disick alongside her cousin North West. The 42-year-old wowed in a bejeweled crop top and baggy jeans while her daughter rocked a metallic silver dress. Khloe and P stuck to the dress code and also opted for silver outfits.

The Beyonce concert proved to be a family occasion, as Kylie Jenner was spotted at the show with her beau, Timothée Chalamet, 27, the same evening that her sisters attended. The makeup maven and the Lady Bird star packed on the PDA and were spotted sharing a passionate kiss at the show! Her sister, Kendall Jenner, and mom Kris Jenner were also in attendance.

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion hit up the Renaissance tour alongside actress Vivica A. Fox in Paris, France in May 2023. The 59-year-old took to Instagram on May 26 to share a carousel of photos from the show. “GM DAWLINGS! #ABOUTLASTNIGHT AT THE AMAZING @beyonce #CLUBRENAISSANCE TOUR! MUCH LUV TO QUEEN @mstinalawson & @wacotheater 4 AN AWESOME SHOW! FUNTIMES W @theestallion,” she gushed in the caption.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross, 50, was another celeb who needed some Beyonce this summer! The black-ish rocked a sequined silver cocktail dress to the concert and shared a video from her night out on Sept. 2. Tracee took to the caption to explain that she listened to Bey when she asked the crowd to “mute” themselves. “I muted y’all! WHAT A SHOW! @beyonce,” she gushed in the caption. Tracee also followed up the clip with a carousel of photos from the concert. “she said wear silver,” the 50-year-old joked.

Issa Rae

Insecure and Barbie star Issa Rae, 38, made sure to show off her silver outfit from the concert via Instagram on Sept. 2. “Yoncé Chrome,” she captioned the post of her disco-inspired dress. She also hilariously took to Tracee’s video to comment on the “mute” moment from the show. “We gotta do better night 2. I’m disgusted,” Issa joked in the comments.

Priyanka Chopra-Jonas

Priyanka Chopra, Daniel Kaluuya and JAY-Z tonight at Beyoncé’s #RENAISSANCEWorldTour show in London.

pic.twitter.com/UKTDEK5c35 — RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR (@RenaissanceWT) June 3, 2023

Actress Priyanka Chopra, 41, danced her heart out while at the Beyonce concert in Jun. 2023. A fan account took to X (Twitter) to share a video of Nick Jonas‘ wife putting on her best moves amid the crowd. The 41-year-old rocked a little black dress with a cut-out in the front and a high slit. Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya was notably spotted in the background of the same video.