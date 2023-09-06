Beyonce Cuddles Up To Daughter Rumi, 6, & Her Kids In Rare Birthday Photo

Image Credit: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for Parkwood/Shutterstock

As Beyoncé turned 42 on September 4, her mom, Tina Knowles, shared a throwback photo of the singer with her three adorable children to wish her a happy birthday. Following Bey’s star-studded birthday concert at SoFi Stadium in LA, her mom posted an old photo of Bey with daughter Blue Ivy Carter, now 11, and her twins Rumi and Sir Carter, now 6, from her birthday several years ago. In the rare family photo, the “Break My Soul” singer held Rumi on her lap, as both of the superstar’s daughters helped her blow out the candles in her birthday cake. Sir, meanwhile, sat off to the side and hilariously ignored the special moment. Sir looked identical to his dad JAY-Z, 53, who wasn’t present for the candid family picture at the time.

In her caption, Tina wrote out a heartfelt tribute to Bey who turned 42 on September 4. “Screaming Happy Birthday to my daughter , my best friend, my confidant,” Tina began her message. “I thank God, for choosing me to be the vessel in which you traveled to get to this world. You are such rare and precious gift to the world not only as a genius entertainer. You are a gift because of your beautiful generous heart , the love you give. The grace you give , the wisdom that you show.”

“I could go on and on,” Tina added, “but every word is true you deserve to have the happiest day ever because you give your heart and soul to the world happy birthday my firstborn snoogams❤️.” Celebrities like Kandi Burruss, Vanessa Bryant, Taraji P. Henson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Tamar Braxton sweetly wished Beyoncé a happy birthday in the comments section of the post.

Beyoncé had a magical birthday this year at her Renaissance Tour concert at SoFi Stadium that brought out all the celebs. Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and Beyoncé’s former Destiny’s Child bandmate Kelly Rowland were all there to see her birthday show. Diana Ross made a surprise appearance on stage to lead the crowd to sing “Happy Birthday” to Bey, who looked overjoyed to be celebrating her special day with her fans.

Beyoncé has been on tour since May 10 and her final show is set for October 1. Her daughter Blue performs in the Renaissance Tour and has become an instant star all on her own. Beyoncé has not done any interviews about Blue joining her on tour, but we can bet that Bey is so proud of her eldest child for everything that she’s accomplished.