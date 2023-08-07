Blue Ivy Strikes A Pose For Auntie Solage Knowles While Dancing During Beyonce’s Show: Photo

Beyoncé’s younger sister Solange Knowles is a big fan of niece Blue Ivy! In a recent Instagram stories post (SEE PICS HERE), the proud aunt shared her thoughts on her rapidly growing 11-year-old niece, who has been performing during her mom’s RENAISSANCE World Tour. Solange shared of pic of Blue Ivy striking a commanding pose as she danced onstage in a sparkling blue bodysuit (naturally,) blue parachute pants, and a pair of excellent shades. She stretched her arms out wide and wore her hair in a high half ponytail. Solange, who was in the audience at the Landover, Maryland show, captioned the pic, “address me as blue’s auntie only.”

In another pic shared to stories, Beyonce was seen projected onto a massive screen, singing as she rocked a silver tank and matching short shorts. Her hair, blonde and wavy, blue around her and jeweled chandelier earrings hung down almost to her shoulders. “That’s myyyy sister yallll,” Solange wrote, alongside heart crying, disco ball, rose, cowboy, and microphone emojis. “Forever in awe.”

Solange has always been an unabashed fan of her niece, whom Bey welcomed with husband Jay-Z in 2012. In fact, she’s gone so far as to say her son Julez, now 18, has more of a sibling relationship with Blue. “Blue comes over, I babysit,” the singer told Vulture for a 2012 interview “[Beyoncé] takes Julez sometimes for the weekend. [Blue] and Julez are going to grow up more like sister and brother than cousins.”

And in a since-deleted third birthday Instagram tribute, Solange gushed over her then-tiny BFF. She shared of photo of Blue Ivy sitting on her lap while applying eye shadow to her gorgeous aunt Solange. “My twin, my fellow sassy pants, my dancing partner, my incredibly smart, beautiful, niece-y-poo, turns 3 today! I love her so much,” she captioned the adorable pic, per E! News.