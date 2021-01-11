Blue Ivy, 9, Shows Off Her Moves At Dance Class & Tina Lawson Reveals She Looks ‘Just Like Solange’

Who runs the world? Blue Ivy Carter! Beyonce and JAY-Z’s oldest daughter dances up a storm in Tina Lawson’s new video, and her grandmother thinks she looks like Bey’s sister, Solange!

Blue Ivy Carter, 9, can dance just like her mom, Beyonce Knowles-Carter, 39, and her aunt, Solange Knowles, 34! Tina Lawson, Blue Ivy’s grandmother, posted an epic Instagram video on Jan. 10 of Blue Ivy dancing during a dance class. “Thi [sic] is Blue but I swear it looks like Solange dancing at this age,” Tina captioned the video.

Blue Ivy, who recently earned her first Grammy nomination for her work in the song “Brown Skin Girl,” can be seen dancing along and busting a move to Ciara’s 2010 song “Gimmie Dat.” She’s got the confidence and skills just like her mom and aunt! The youngster is wearing a white dress with a rainbow embossed on it. Most of the kids in that class are seen dancing with adults, but Blue Ivy dances on her own like the queen she is!

Like Beyonce, Solange is a talented singer and dancer. Solange is Beyonce’s little sister, and she’s made her own mark in the music business. The talent and skills of the Knowles girls have clearly passed to Blue!

Fans raved over Blue Ivy’s dancing in Tina’s video. One fan commented, “Wow! She’s such a talented and beautiful little girl!” Another wrote, “Might pull a muscle in the process, but TRUST…you gon’ get maximum effort from this family.”

This isn’t the first time Blue Ivy has showed the world her dance moves. Bey’s personal stylist, Manuel Mendez, posted a video of Blue Ivy dancing to her mom’s song “Mood 4 Eva” back in May 2020. At Debbie Allen Dance Academy’s recital in June 2019, Blue also rocked out to Bey’s “Before I Let Go.”

HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY from a source close to Beyonce and Jay that they are very supportive of their daughter’s talents. “Blue Ivy is a natural performer and, unsurprisingly, she’s also very talented,” our source revealed. “When you see her dance it’s obvious that she was born for it. Beyonce and Jay-Z really nurture her talent. She’s been in dance classes since she was a toddler, and she’s always been included in everything her mom and dad are doing, too.