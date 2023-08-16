Beyonce’s Daughter Blue Ivy Is A Mirror Image Of Her Mom In New Photos In Miami

The young talent wore a casual outfit that included an oversized sweatshirt as her hair was pulled back, during the outing.

August 16, 2023 10:04PM EDT
Beyonce, Blue Ivy Carter
Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Blue Ivy Carter could have fooled onlookers into thinking she was her mom, Beyonce, during her latest outing! The 11-year-old was photographed arriving in Miami, FL, before the singer’s next Renaissance Tour stop, and looked just like her Grammy Award-winning parent as she wore an oversized blue East Hampton sweatshirt and black pants. She had her hair pulled back and accessorized with tinted glasses as she walked close to both her mom and her dad, JAY-Z, as well as her younger six-year-old twin siblings, Rumi and Sir.

Beyonce wore a black zip-up hoodie with the hood over her head, and had her hair down as she was spotted getting off a plane. Jay wore a white T-shirt, tan pants, a white bucket hat, and a bandana around his neck. He also wore sunglasses to top off his look, and was also seen getting off the same plane.

Beyonce, Blue Ivy Carter
Beyonce and Blue Ivy at a previous event. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

Little Rumi wore a light pink ruffled tank top and a matching skirt with buttons, while her brother Sir, wore what appeared to be white patterned pajamas. He was being held while enjoying a beverage after landing in Miami.

Beyonce and Blue’s latest family outing comes after they’ve been wowing crowds night after night with their performances on the Renaissance Tour. The latter has been joining the former on stage to show off her epic dance moves, at certain points during the shows, and always leaves the audience in awe. One of her most recent appearances was at the Philadelphia, PA show, and she nailed the choreography while wearing heels.

Beyonce, Blue Ivy Carter
Blue Ivy when she was younger. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

Back in July, Blue also made a lasting impression during the Detroit, MI show. The crowd started chanting her name, proving they loved her cameo during her mom’s big night. A video of the chant made its way across social media and received a lot of responses full of praise. Beyonce has also been seen looking on proudly and smiling at her daughter during her moments on stage.

