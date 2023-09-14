Fletcher: 5 Things About Singer Forced to Postpone Tour After Lyme Disease Diagnosis

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Fletcher (b. Cari Elise Fletcher), 29, is a singer most known for her hits “Undrunk,” “Becky’s So Hot,” and more. The brunette beauty is also famous for her love life, as she previously dated famous YouTuber Shannon Beveridge. Most recently, Fletcher was forced to postpone her tour amid her Lyme Disease diagnosis.

She took to Instagram on Sept. 13, 2023, to break the news to her 918K followers. “I have recently been diagnosed with Lyme disease. I started becoming increasingly ill over the last couple years and just kept pushing even though I knew there was something deeper going on,” her statement began. “For the last few months I’ve been receiving treatments, following doctor’s orders and doing my best to learn more about this invisible illness.”

“Lyme has affected me in a variety of ways and while it has not only taken a tremendous toll on my physical body, it has also caused concern for my voice as well,” the 29-year-old went on to write. “This has worn on my soul in a way that’s hard to even put words to as singing is the thing I love most in this world and my voice is my vessel for expression.”

Later, Fletcher revealed that she postponed her tour until 2024 in order to focus on her health. “Unfortunately, touring and singing every night just isn’t something my body is capable of in this moment and I want to show up for you all 100% and give you the best show that I know that I have in me and one that you deserve,” she continued. “I can’t wait to perform for you bigger and better…and most importantly, stronger than ever next year. But for now, I want to thank you for listening and thank you for all of your endless love and support. I love you all so much. Please take good care of yourselves.”

Amid the recent news, here are five things to know about the songstress!

Fletcher Is a Singer

As mentioned above, Fletcher is a successful singer and musician. She has worked with some A-listers in music including Hayley Kiyoko. The Disney Channel alum and Fletcher released “Cherry” in 2021 and even co-starred on the music video for the song together. Throughout her career, Fletcher has released one studio album along with three EPs. Her work includes: Girl of My Dreams, Finding Fletcher, The S(ex) Tapes, and You Ruined New York City for Me.



Fletcher Dated Youtuber Shannon Beveridge

Although she is famous for her hit songs, Fletcher is also known for her love life. She and Shannon dated from 2017 until their 2020 breakup, per Your Tango. The now exes documented much of their romance on YouTube, as that is where the 31-year-old rose to fame. In addition, Shannon even starred in some of Fletcher’s music videos including her 2016 video for “Wasted Youth.”

Following their split, Fletcher released The S(ex) Tapes, an EP about their split and their whirlwind romance. Shannon even starred in a few of the music videos for the album. Later, in 2022, Fletcher seemingly threw shade at her ex-girlfriend and released “Becky’s So Hot,” a song about how “hot” Shannon’s new girlfriend, Becky Missal, is.

Fletcher Worked With Bella Thorne

Speaking of “Becky’s So Hot”… Fletcher worked with actress Bella Thorne for the music video as she played the fictional Becky. In the summer of 2022, Fletcher took to Instagram to shoutout Bella for her work on the viral video and thank her team. “one million views thanks to @millicenthailes @tess_bjiere @kevinkloecker for dreaming this up with me, @maxcoltt for the insane vfx, my glam & styling squad @alexandraafrench @rikkigash @jacfleurant and all the other incredible people who made this possible,” she captioned the post. “also shoutout to @pinkslip @oneloveonline @kineticsmusic & tatu who made this song with me. & @bellathorne you’re so hot.”

She’s Friends With Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, & More

Not only has Fletcher worked with incredible artists, but she’s friends with them too! She often takes to Instagram to share photos from her hangouts with other celebs including Katy Perry. Fletcher shared a carousel of photos on Sept. 5, 2023, from the night she attended the Beyonce concert alongside the “Firework” singer. “girls run my world,” she captioned the post.

In the first slide, Katy and Fletcher leaned into each other to tease fans of a passionate smooch! Prior to that, on Feb. 6, 2023, Fletcher shared a photo with Taylor Swift and Kelsea Ballerini. “3am version,” she joked in the caption of the snapshot of herself at a party with the other singers.

Fletcher Appeared on ‘The L Word: Generation Q’

Aside from singing Fletcher has also appeared on Showtime’s hit series, The L Word: Generation Q. The “Bitter” artist took to Instagram in Dec. 2022 to share a selfie and express her gratitude for her time on the show. “and the category is sapphic chaos. honored to have been a part of this season. @sho_thelword thank you for having me, what a dream cast and crew,” Fletcher wrote.