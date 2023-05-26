Taylor Swift Teams Up With ‘Brilliant Artist’ Ice Spice For Epic New ‘Karma’ Remix

Taylor Swift has teamed up with one of the hottest new artists in the music industry, Ice Spice. On May 26, she dropped a remix for her latest single, “Karma,” with a feature from Ice Spice. The song, which is already super popular amongst fans, is elevated to a whole new level with this epic collaboration! In her verse, Ice Spice raps in part, “Now you’re switching up your behavior/ It’s OK baby / you ain’t gotta worry / karma never gets lazy.”

Taylor announced news of this epic remix on May 24 via Instagram. “I’m a massive fan of this brilliant artist and after getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch,” Taylor wrote. “So delighted to say that “Karma” featuring the incredible Ice Spice will be out TOMORROW night at MIDNIGHT ET as part of the new Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) deluxe album.”

“Karma” was originally released as part of Taylor’s album Midnights in October 2022. Along with this new “Karma” remix, she also dropped a deluxe version of the album, which she called the Til Dawn edition. This included all 13 original songs, as well as the seven previously released 3 A.M. tracks. Additionally, it has the “Karma” remix, a new version of “Snow on the Beach” with more Lana del Rey vocals, and — finally — the bonus song “Hits Different.”

“Hits Different” was originally released on Target’s version of Midnights as a special bonus track. Fans have been waiting for months to have the song available on streaming services, and now it’s here. On May 26, those who attend Taylor’s concert at MetLife Stadium can also buy a special edition version of Midnights which includes a never-before-heard vault song called “You’re Losing Me.” It’s unclear when or if this song will ever be released to streaming platforms

Taylor is currently in the midst of her Eras Tour following her breakup from Joe Alwyn earlier this year. She’s recently been linked to singer Matty Healy, who has been spotted at multiple Eras Tour shows, as well as out with Taylor in New York City and Nashville.