Taylor Swift Says She’s ‘Never Been This Happy’ Amid Reported Matt Healy Romance

Taylor Swift says she’s “never been this happy.” The singer, 33, made the declaration during her Boston Eras Tour show on Saturday, May 20 amid on-going rumors that she is dating Matty Healy, 34, following her split from longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn, 32. “I’ve just never been this happy in my life in all aspects of my life ever,” she said at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough in videos posted to social media. “And I just want to thank you for being a part of that,” she then added to the roaring crowd.

The bold statement was made just before she went into her surprise song of the evening, choosing “Question…?” from her latest album Midnights. While Taylor rarely says who inspired a song, fans largely believe the catchy tune is not about Joe, but about a way back ex: Harry Styles, whom she dated in late 2012 when she was just 22 and Harry was 18. “Did you ever have someone kiss you in a crowded room? / And every single one of your friends was making fun of you (You) / But fifteen seconds latеr they were clapping, too?” she sings on the song, possibly a reference to their public New Year’s Eve kiss in NYC.

In recent weeks, Taylor has seemingly been inseparable from Matty. The pair first sparked romance speculation just before he attended not just one but all three of her Nashville concerts — even driving back to her Gulch area condo at around 12:30 a.m. after the second show.

Back in New York City the following week, the duo were photographed at members-only club Casa Cipriani holding hands on the outdoor balcony. Taylor stunned in a yellow sun dress with a beverage in hand. Per reports, Taylor and Matty were also “cuddling” and “kissing” at the venue — seemingly confirming that the pair are more than friends. On Thursday night, he was spotted with an overnight bag heading up the stairs of her New York City condo where he was let in by a private security guard.