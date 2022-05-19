Harry Styles Reveals If There’s A Link Between New Song ‘Daylight’ & Ex Taylor Swift’s Of The Same Name

Harry Styles is responding to fan speculation about one of his latest singles, “Daylight,” being connected to his ex Taylor Swift, who released a song of the same name.

“Here we go,” Harry joked when he was questioned about the idea on The Howard Stern Show on May 18, shutting down the idea that fans have online about the track. “You’re reading too much into it,” he responded. “You know I’d love to tell you that you’re spot on, but I can’t. No, sorry.”

Host Howard Stern then remarked, “I wonder who this woman was.”

“We will always wonder,” Harry quipped back.

As for Harry and Taylor, the pair originally dated back in 2012. Harry is now dating actress and director Olivia Wilde while Taylor is in a relationship with Joe Alwyn, but both singers definitely felt seriously about each other back then and their brief romance did seem to bring about a few songs. Taylor’s track “Style” and One Direction’s hit “Perfect” were notable songs, while Taylor’s “I Knew You Were Trouble” was, well, kinda sorta definitely about her relationship with the perceived bad boy.

Now, however, the former couple seem to be on good terms. Last year they were spotted having a chat at the 2021 Grammys and Taylor also stood up to applaud the “As it Was” singer when he received his first award for Best Pop Solo Performance.

When it comes to the song “Daylight,” however, it seems to just be a coincidence. Later in the interview with Howard, Harry described the song being about an “infatuation” with someone — although he didn’t drop any names.

“‘Daylight’ was quite an early song on the album. It was it’s one of my favorites and it was kind of a stream of consciousness writing that happened kind of late,” he said. “This very much felt like, ‘OK, we have to find a way to finish this. Now.'”

Harry added, “We did an all-nighter. We finished it. Went out to the beach to watch the sun come up. And it was a nice moment.”