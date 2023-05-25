Ice Spice: 5 Things To Know About Rapper Collaborating With Taylor Swift On ‘Karma’ Remix

Ice Spice is a rapper.

She made a breakthrough in the music industry in 2022.

She appers on Taylor Swift’s remix of ‘Karma,’ set to be released on May 25, 2023.

Ice Spice, 23, stepped onto the major music scene when her song, “Munch (Feelin’ U)” became a hit in late 2022, and now she’s taking things up a notch. On May 24, fellow artist Taylor Swift announced that the rapper would be featured on a new remix of her song “Karma,” off her hit Midnights album.

“Um. SO much to tell you. I’m a massive fan of this brilliant artist and after getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch. So delighted to say that Karma Featuring the incredible @icespicee_will be out TOMORROW night at MIDNIGHT ET as a part of the new Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) deluxe album,” Taylor wrote on Twitter.

In addition to retweeting Taylor’s tweet, Ice Spice took to her own Twitter to share a futuristic photo of her and the “Midnight Rain” singer, along with her own promo message. “karma ft me 5/26 ,” she wrote along with a purple heart and space emoji. She also replied to Taylor’s own announcement of the song by writing, “sweetest person ever thank u sm i love yuuuu.”

As fans gear up to hear Ice Spice and Taylor’s collab, find out more about the talented new musician below.

Ice Spice started her rap career while in college.

Originally from the Bronx, New York City, Ice Spice, whose real name is Isis Gaston, met with record producer RiotUSA, while she was attending State University of New York at Purchase. It led to her career kicking off in 2021. Before that, however, she had expressed a big interest in hip hop since she was a young girl. She reportedly would type out lyrics in the note app of her iPhone and practice rapping them out loud after listening to some of her favorite rappers, including Nicki Minaj and Jay-Z.

Her father was a rapper.

Ice Spice’s father, who is African-American, was an underground rapper while she was growing up, and a lot of her hip hop interest comes from him. “He definitely inspired me to want to record,” she told Paper Magazine in Apr. 2023. She also reflected on being in the studio with her dad when she was a child, and admitted that got her excited for a possible career in the music industry.

In addition to her father, Ice Spice has credited her mother, who is Dominican, for being so accepting of her career aspirations. She referred to her as a “baddie” and once revealed that her parents met at a McDonald’s in the Bronx. When returning to the location, at Fordham Road and Davidson Avenue, for an interview, she pointed out places she grew up. “That’s where I lived with my mom and Abuela,” she told Audiomack in 2022, before then pointing to her left and saying, “And that’s where I would stay with my dad and other grandma.”

Ice Spice’s first hit song went viral on TikTok.

In late 2022, “Munch (Feelin’ You)” made its way across the popular social media app and paved the way for her other hit songs. Some of them included “Bikini Bottom” and “In Ha Mood.” She went on to release her debut extended play, Like…? on Jan. 20, 2023. Before that, she had released several other songs, including “Bully Freestyle” and “No Clarity” in 2021 and early 2022.

She identifies as queer.

In Sept. 2021, she tweeted, “What’s it called when you’re attracted to masculinity in women and femininity in men.” She also filmed a video for Genius after the release of her song “Bikini Bottom,” and discussed the lyrics. At one point, she opened up about her sexuality. “They need to know – we’re here and we’re queer!” she exclaimed, in the video above.

Ice Spice once modeled for Beyonce’s clothing line.

On Jan. 27, 2023, she shared a tweet that revealed she was one of the models chosen to promote Beyonce’s latest Ivy Park campaign. The name of it was Park Trail and was released in Feb. 2023. In photos and video, Ice Spice proudly showed off orange ensembles from the collection, including a bodysuit, coat, and jersey style top.