Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Friends Reportedly Feel They’re a ‘Good Match’ Amid Escalating Romance

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock / Casey Flanigan/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce‘s friends approve of their reported new romance, according to Us Weekly. The singer, 33, and football player, 34, are extremely busy but “understanding of each other’s schedules,” and that makes them “a good match,” in their pals’ eyes, the outlet reported. The source also said the apparent relationship is “going great” and “they really like each other.”

“It’s still so new, but they really like each other,” the insider explained. “They both want to try to see each other when they can and they’re both understanding of each other’s schedules.”

Taylor and Travis first sparked romance rumors after the latter admitted to trying to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it after attending her Eras Tour concert in Kansas City, MO, where he lives and plays with the Kansas City Chiefs, in July. Although he said he was unsuccessful at the attempt during the show, he later invited her to a Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium. She seemed to accept when she was seen at her first Chiefs game at the end of September.

Taylor was seen leaving the game with Travis and went on to attend two more Chiefs games, including one in New Jersey, and another at Arrowhead Stadium, over the past two weeks. During each game, she’s been mingling with his mom, Donna Kelce, as well as others, like his teammate Patrick Mahomes‘ wife, Brittany Mahomes. Taylor also brought along her own celeb friends, including Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, and Sophie Turner to one game.

After the latest game on Thursday, it was reported Taylor seemingly spent the night at Travis’ Kansas City mansion. The “Midnight Rain” crooner’s security van was reportedly seen parked outside the house the morning after the game. Daily Mail reported that the parked vehicle “appeared to be the same SUVs that collected the star directly from her private plane and drove her away from the airport on Thursday. ”