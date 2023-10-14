Brittany Mahomes ‘Thrilled’ About New ‘Genuine’ Friendship With Taylor Swift: ‘They’ve Gown Fairly Close’

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Brittany Mahomes, 28, is loving her new friendship with Taylor Swift, according to Us Weekly. The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the 33-year-old “Antihero” singer, who is reportedly dating the team’s tight end, Travis Kelce, have been seen hanging out and sitting at few games together over the last two weeks. A source revealed that those moments have been the start of a “genuine” connection.

“Brittany is thrilled to be building a genuine friendship with Taylor. They’ve hung out a couple of times and have grown fairly close in a short period of time,” a source told the outlet. “Brittany thinks Taylor is so sweet, and down to earth, and they get along really great.”

The insider added that Brittany and Patrick, who share children Sterling, 2, and son Bronze, 11 months, together, were apparently “huge fans” of Taylor before they met, and even attended her Kansas City Eras Tour concert back in July. Travis also attended the same show and later revealed he attempted to give the talented songwriter his phone number on a friendship bracelet, but was unsuccessful. He ended up later inviting her to a game and she showed up in late September.

“The fact that Patrick and Travis are best friends makes things even better,” the source added about Brittany and Taylor’s new friendship. “They’re having a blast and love cheering on their men together.”

Brittany and Taylor showed off that reported new friendship at the Chiefs’ Thursday night football game against the Denver Broncos. The ladies were filmed chatting, hugging, and cheering on Patrick, Travis, and the rest of the team on as they watched from a special suite with Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, in Arrowhead Stadium. They were also seen sitting together, along with Taylor’s friends Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and Sophie Turner, at the game against the New York Jets in New Jersey on October 1 and went to dinner with other pals in New York City, NY just days before.