Taylor Swift Seemingly Spends the Night at Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Mansion Following Chiefs Game

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Taylor Swift seemingly made a night out of her visit to the latest Kansas City Chiefs game. Her security vehicle was reportedly seen at Travis Kelce‘s Kansas City mansion the morning after, per photos obtained by the Daily Mail on Friday, October 13. According to the outlet, her security team was also spotted outside his sprawling home on Friday morning. DM also stated that the vehicles “appeared to be the same SUVs that collected the star directly from her private plane and drove her away from the airport on Thursday. ”

She was seen on Thursday enjoying the game, hugging Brittany Mahomes and spending time with the NFL star’s mom, Donna Kelce. It was Taylor’s third time attending a Chiefs game to cheer on her rumored boyfriend, though she’s still failed to comment on the alleged romance.

Travis, however, has had plenty to say about the speculation surrounding the relationship. “I had no idea [our relationship would cause such a buzz], but you can’t tell me that anybody else did either,” he said during the October 3 episode of the Chasin’ It With Chase Daniels & Trey Wingo podcast. “But I can’t be mad at how it’s all played out either.”

He also said going forward, he’d likely scale back on revealing details. “What’s real is that it is my personal life, and I want to respect both of our lives,” he divulged during the September 27 episode of his New Heights podcast. “She’s not into media. Like, I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys’ shows. And any other show I go on from here on out — I am enjoying life, and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend. And so, everything moving forward, me talking about sports and saying, ‘alright nah’ is kind of have to be where I keep it [sic].”

Travis was notably absent from Taylor’s Eras Tour movie premiere on Wednesday, October 11, as he prepped for Thursday’s big game against the Denver Broncos.